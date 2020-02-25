Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Carter-Vickers, Dest, and more

Luton Town remains six points from safety in the EFL Championship and Cameron Carter-Vickers and will aim to help the team avoid relegation this season.

Carter-Vickers joined the second-tier club on loan from Tottenham in January and since has four appearances, including three starts. The 22-year-old has played 90 minutes in each of his last two appearances, most recently a 3-1 road loss to Charlton Athletic. A positive spell over the next few weeks could see Carter-Vickers included in the upcoming Concacaf Olympic Qualifying tournament for the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team.

Luton is tied for the third-fewest amount of wins this season (9), but will need to defy the odds against fourth-place Brentford at home.

Elsewhere, John Brooks and Wolfsburg visit Malmo holding a 4-0 aggregate lead. Sergino Dest and Ajax have it all to do in Amsterdam against La Liga side Getafe while Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt take on Red Bull Salzburg. Lynden Gooch and Matthew Olosunde are both in action as League One sees five matches in play.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Europa League

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Getafe on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Romain Gall and Malmo on Thursday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Braga on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Manchester United on Thursday.

England

Championship

Tim Ream and Fulham face Swansea City on Wednesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Luton Town face Brentford on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Derby County on Tuesday.

Eric Lichaj is OUT (Injury) for Hull City.

Duane Holmes is OUT (Injury) for Derby County.

Matt Miazga is OUT (Injury) for Reading.

Antonee Robinson is OUT (Injury) for Wigan Athletic.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Coventry City on Tuesday.

Mexico

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Mineros on Thursday.