Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Reyna, Dest, and more

Giovanni Reyna could make his UEFA Champions League debut this week against one of Europe’s top teams in Paris Saint-Germain.

The 17-year-old American continued to earn first-team minutes for Borussia Dortmund this past weekend, appearing off the bench in a 4-0 beatdown of Eintracht Frankfurt. With Marco Reus still sidelined due to injury, Reyna has remained with Lucien Favre’s squad and very well could appear at Signal Iduna Park this week. Reyna has one senior goal to his credit so far with the Black and Yellow and would love to line up against the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and others.

Elsewhere, Sergino Dest and Ajax face Getafe in their first leg Round of 32 Europa League tie. John Brooks and Romain Gall go head-to-head in Europa League play as well while Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg. Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa take a trip to FC Juarez in Copa MX action. Charlie Kelman and Southend United host Gillingham in a must-win League One clash.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

Champions League

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face PSG on Tuesday.

Tyler Adams is OUT (Injury) for RB Leipzig.

Europa League

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Getafe on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Romain Gall and Malmo on Thursday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Braga on Thursday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Manchester United on Thursday.

England

League One

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face Gillingham on Tuesday.

Scotland

Cup

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Greece

Cup

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face AEK Athens on Wednesday.

Mexico

Copa MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face FC Juarez on Wednesday.