Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Robinson, Carter-Vickers, and more

Antonee Robinson’s failed move to AC Milan has the young defender remaining with Wigan Athletic at least until the end of the EFL Championship season.

Robinson has not featured in the last two matches since the closure of the January Transfer Window, but could feature in midweek play for the Latics. Paul Cook’s side could desperately use Robinson’s presence in a midweek clash with Middlesbrough, knowing three points would move them to one point from safety in the English second tier. The 22-year-old has made 29 league appearances since his permanent move from Everton, scoring his first goal and playing an important role defensively.

Wigan’s two-match winning streak ended on Saturday in a 2-1 home defeat to Preston North End. The club will look to exact revenge against Boro’ after a 1-0 loss to them back in August.

Elsewhere, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Luton Town face Sheffield Wednesday in a must-win match while Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa look to advance in the Copa MX tournament. Duane Holmes will look to extend his good run of form for Derby County, Ethan Horvath and Brendan Hines-Ike return to league play following Sunday’s postponement, and Sergino Dest and Ajax seek advancement in the KNVB Cup.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

Championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Bristol City on Wednesday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Millwall on Wednesday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Luton Town face Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Swansea City on Tuesday.

Matt Miazga is OUT (Injury) for Reading.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Rochdale on Tuesday.

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face Peterborough United on Tuesday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

France

Coupe de France

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face ASM Belfort on Tuesday.

Netherlands

KNVB Cup

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Vitesse Arnhem on Wednesday.

Eredivisie

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face FC Twente on Tuesday.

Scotland

Premiership

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Matt Polster and Rangers on Wednesday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Waasland-Beveren on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Standard Liege on Wednesday.

Mexico

Copa MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face FC Juarez on Wednesday.