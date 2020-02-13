Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Gooch, Siebatcheu, and more

Sunderland continued their quest for automatic promotion back to the EFL Championship this week with a 3-0 home win over Rochdale on Tuesday.

Lynden Gooch registered his second brace of the League One season, scoring twice in a three-goal first half for the Black Cats. Gooch scored 21 minutes apart at the Stadium of Light, helping the club to their second-consecutive win. His first came from a left-footed volley after Chris Maguire set up the American with a cross inside of the box.

Gooch continued his strong season, this time slotting home his second goal with his right foot. For the first time in his professional career, Gooch has registered double-digit goals in a single season, reaching 10 goals in Tuesday’s appearance.

Up next for the 24-year-old is a trip to Oxford United on Feb. 15th

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu scored his first goal of the season in Rennes’ 3-0 Coupe De France win over ASM Belfort on Tuesday. Siebatcheu came off the bench as a second-half substitute and added an insurance goal prior to stoppage time to celebrate his first goal in his 20th appearance for the Ligue 1 side this season.

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes for Ajax as the Eredivisie giants advanced in the KNVB Cup. Ajax rolled to a 3-0 road win over Vitesse Arnhem to set up a semifinal date with either Go Ahead Eagles or FC Utrecht in March.

Niko Hamalainen registered his second league assist of the Scottish Premiership, helping Kilmarnock to a 2-1 home win over second place Rangers. The 22-year-old Finnish-American continued to lock down the starting left back job for Kilmarnock, making his 24th league appearance.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

Championship

Duane Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 3-2 loss to Bristol City on Wednesday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Millwall on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 0-0 draw with Swansea City on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers dressed but did not play in Luton Town’s 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

Antonee Robinson did not dress in Wigan Athletic’s 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Eric Lichaj did not dress (Injury) in Hull City’s 3-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

Matt Miazga is OUT (Injury) for Reading.

League One

Lynden Gooch started, scored TWO goals, and played 78 minutes in Sunderland’s 3-0 win over Rochdale on Tuesday.

Charlie Kelman came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Southend United’s 4-0 loss to Peterborough United on Tuesday.

Giles Phillips dressed but did not play in Wycombe Wanderers’ 1-0 loss to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

France

Coupe de France

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 14 minutes in Rennes’ 3-0 win over ASM Belfort on Tuesday.

Netherlands

KNVB Cup

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 3-0 win over Vitesse Arnhem on Wednesday.

Eredivisie

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 2-0 win over FC Twente on Tuesday.

Scotland

Premiership

Niko Hamalainen started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 2-1 win over Rangers on Wednesday.

Matt Polster did not dress for Rangers.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike did not dress in Kortrijk’s 2-1 win over Waasland-Beveren on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 0-0 draw with Standard Liege on Wednesday.

Mexico

Copa MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face FC Juarez on Wednesday.