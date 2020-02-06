Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Morales, Reyna, and more

Fortuna Dusseldorf may be struggling in the German Bundesliga, but their hopes of winning one trophy in 2020 took a boost on Tuesday.

The Bundesliga side rolled to a 5-2 German Cup Round of 16 win over FC Kaiserslautern, with Alfredo Morales grabbing an assist in a four-goal second half. Morales started and played 90 minutes for Uwe Rosler’s side, earning his 16th appearance of the season in all competitions.

Morales set up Rouwen Hennings in the 78th minute, increasing Dusseldorf’s advantage to 4-2. The visitors would add a fifth goal just minutes later to stand their place into the quarterfinals. It was the club’s first win since Dec. 22th in all competitions ahead of their league visit to Wolfsburg on Feb. 8th.

Giovanni Reyna scored his first senior goal for Borussia Dortmund in a 3-2 German Cup Round of 16 loss to Werder Bremen. The 17-year-old’s sensational strike found the top-right corner, but ultimately couldn’t help Dortmund avoid an exit from the tournament.

Duane Holmes found the back of the net for Derby County in a 4-2 FA Cup replay with over lower league Northampton Town. Holmes’ continued his good run of form the Rams, playing 69 minutes in midfield and scoring his second goal of the season in all competitions.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

FA Cup

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 120 minutes in Newcastle United’s 3-2 extra time win over Oxford United on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes started, scored ONE goal, and played 69 minutes in Derby County’s 4-2 win over Northampton Town on Tuesday.

Matt Miazga is OUT (Injury) for Reading.

Germany

DFB Pokal

Alfredo Morales started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 5-2 win over Kaiserslautern on Tuesday.

Josh Sargent came off the bench and played 40 minutes for Werder Bremen.

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Schalke’s 3-2 win over Hertha Berlin on Tuesday.

Giovanni Reyna came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 24 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 loss to Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

Timmy Chandler came off the bench and played nine minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-1 win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Tyler Adams dressed but did not play for RB Leipzig.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu did not dress in Rennes’ 1-0 loss to Lille on Tuesday.

Tim Weah is OUT (Fitness) for Lille.

Ligue 2

Maki Tall did not dress in AC Ajaccio’s 3-2 win over Paris FC on Tuesday.

Belgium

Cup

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Royal Antwerp on Thursday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-1 second leg win over Zulte Waregem on Wednesday. Club Brugge advanced 3-2 on aggregate.

Greece

Cup

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Panetolikos’ 1-1 first leg draw with AEK Athens on Wednesday.

Scotland

Premiership

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 3-2 win over Hearts on Wednesday.

Matt Polster dressed but did not play in Rangers’m 2-1 win over Hibernian on Wednesday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 2-2 draw with Monterrey on Wednesday.