Americans Abroad Player of the Week: Andrija Novakovich

Andrija Novakovich hasn’t been with the U.S. Men’s National Team in more than a year, but he put in a performance last week that merits a closer look for the young forward.

Novakovich scored his first goal of the new year, and registered an assist to help Italian Serie B side Frosinone to a 2-0 victory over Cosenza on Friday, a performance that earned Novakovich SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week honors.

Novakovich scored his first goal since November to help Frosinone open up a two-point gap in second place in Serie B, leaving the club in position to be promoted to Serie A. Novakovich has started four of his team’s past five matches in what is now a five-match winning streak for the Italian club.

Novakovich is the only American forward in Europe currently earning regular starts, and could be poised to earn a look from Gregg Berhalter, who has lamented the current started of the USMNT forward pool.

Novakovich earned call-ups from interim USMNT coach Dave Sarachan in 2018, but didn’t see much playing time. His move away from English side Reading to Serie B seemed a curious one at the time, but Novakovich has found steady playing time in a tough league, and could find himself in Serie A next season if he can help Frosinone maintain its current strong form.

Here is a look at the other top Americans Abroad performers of the past week:

John Brooks

It appears Brooks’ stint on the Wolfsburg bench is over, as he made it three straight starts in Wolfsburg’s 4-0 win against Mainz. Brooks enjoyed his best match of the new year, helping Wolfsburg post the shutout and climb into seventh place in the Bundesliga.

Erik Palmer-Brown

With U.S. Under-23 national team coach Jason Kreis in attendance, Palmer-Brown delivered an 89th-minute equalizer goal in Austria Vienna’s 2-2 draw with Red Bull Salzburg on Sunday. The central defender, on loan from Manchester City, has established himself as a regular starter for the Austrian club, and could feature on Olympic qualifying in March.

Lynden Gooch

Gooch scored his sixth goal of 2020, and 11th goal of the season, to help Sunderland roll to a 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers. Sunderland’s fourth straight win has the Black Cats in fourth place in League One, just three points away from the automatic promotion spot currently held by Coventry City.

Matthew Olosunde

Making his first start in almost a month, Olosunde turned in a strong shift at right back to help Rotherham United post a 2-1 win against Accrington to maintain first place in League One. Olosunde had been a regular starter through the first half of the season, and his latest showing could help him regain that starting job.

Timothy Tillman

Making his first start for his new club, Tillman played 73 minutes in Gruether Furth’s 1-1 draw with Wehen. The tie helped Furth snap a two-match losing skid, and marked Tillman’s first start since March of 2019, and just the second start of his professional career.