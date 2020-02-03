Americans Abroad Player of the Week: Timmy Chandler

After enduring a lengthy injury ordeal that cost him the better part of an entire year, Timmy Chandler has returned in outstanding form, and has become a top contributor for Eintracht Frankfurt since before the winter break.

Chandler continued his hot form on Saturday by scoring a late equalizer to help Eintracht Frankfurt salvage a 1-1 draw against Fortuna Dusseldorf. The goal, which came just two weeks after his late winner against Hoffenheim, helped Chandler earn SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week honors.

Deployed in an advanced role as a right winger, Chandler was active in the Eintracht attack, taking four shots on the day, but it was his last shot, a header off a well-worked set piece, that helped Eintracht salvage a precious road point.

Chandler was one of several Americans Abroad to enjoy good performances over the weekend. Here were the top Americans Abroad performers of the past week:

Sergino Dest

Another American worthy of Player of the Week was Dest, who earned “King of the Match” accolades for his effort in Ajax’s 1-0 win against fellow Dutch powerhouse PSV.

Duane Holmes

The Derby County midfielder earned Sky Sports Man of the Match honors for his performance in Derby’s 4-0 romp over Stoke City. Holmes registered an assist for the second straight match, and continued to build on his strong case for a USMNT call-up in March.

Weston McKennie

Fully recovered from the shoulder injury he suffered in December, McKennie impressed in his first start of 2020, putting on a strong 90-minute shift in the Schalke midfield in a 0-0 draw with Hertha Berlin.

Ventura Alvarado

Another player who made a successful return from injury, Alvarado saw his first action since November, starting and playing 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 2-0 win against Puebla. The veteran defender was in the midst of a standout season last fall before going down with a knee injury, but he is back and should make a push for a USMNT call-up.

Konrad De La Fuente

The Miami-born winger came on in the 81st minute of Barcelona B’s Liga B match against El Prat and scored a 92nd-minute winner, his first goal for Barcelona B. It was a significant moment given recent reports that De La Fuente was likely to leave Barcelona this summer, and could be frozen out of Barcelona’s setup as a result.