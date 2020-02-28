Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Morales, Ream, and more

Fortuna Dusseldorf faces a tough six-pointer this weekend at home against Hertha Berlin and Alfredo Morales will need to be influential for the Bundesliga side.

Friday’s showdown sees the two teams only six points apart with only 11 matches remaining this season. A win for Dusseldorf could see them jump out of the relegation playoff spot prior to 15th place Mainz’s date with Paderborn. Morales has made 18 league appearances for Uwe Hosler’s side this season, scoring one goal and registering two assists. The 29-year-old brings physicality and good technical ability to the squad, which both could be important against a struggling Berlin side.

Elsewhere, Tim Ream and Fulham face Preston North End in EFL Championship play while Indiana Vassilev hopes to play a part in Aston Villa’s EFL Cup Final date with Manchester City at Wembley. Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien seek a positive end to Bundesliga play with only two matches remaining. Ian Harkes and Dillon Powers will look to lead Dundee United to another league victory while Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Club America away from home.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

Premier League

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Burnley on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

EFL Cup Final

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Manchester City on Sunday.

Championship

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Preston North End on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Luton Town face Stoke City on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson is OUT (Injury) for Wigan Athletic.

Duane Holmes is OUT (Injury) for Derby County.

Matt Miazga is OUT (Injury) for Reading.

Eric Lichaj is OUT (Injury) for Hull City.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Coventry City on Sunday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face MK Dons on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face Oxford United on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Non conference premier

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Gainsborough Trinity face South Shields on Saturday.

Premier League Division 2 U-23

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Tottenham on Monday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Middlesbrough on Friday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Koln on Saturday.

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Freiburg on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Hertha Berlin on Friday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Union Berlin on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Augsburg on Saturday.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Holstein Kiel on Monday.

Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Stuttgart on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Erzgebirge Aue on Saturday.

Julian Green is OUT (Injury) for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobspach on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Bayern II face Unterhaching on Friday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II face Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face Lubeck on Saturday.

Nick Tatiague is OUT.(Injury) for Schalke II.

U-19 Bundesliga

Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Hannover on Friday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson and FC Energie Cottbus face St. Pauli on Saturday.

Taylor Booth, Malik Tillman and Bayern Munich face Ulm on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Duisburg on Saturday.

Quincy Butler and Hoffenheim face Freiburg on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Salernitana on Saturday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Real Oviedo on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Toulouse on Saturday.

Timothy Weah is OUT (Injury) for Lille.

Ligue 2

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Valenciennes on Friday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face Fortuna Sittard on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Cambuur on Friday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Telstar on Friday.

Richard Ledezma is suspended for Jong PSV.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Mechelen on Friday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Zulte Waregem on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Genk on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Korona Kielce on Sunday.

Scotland

CUp

Matt Polster and Rangers face Hearts on Saturday.

Championship

Dillon Powers, Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Dundee FC on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Alanyaspor on Friday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Olympiakos on Sunday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Doxa Katokopia on Saturday.

Switzerland

Pro League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Sion on Saturday.

Sweden

CUP

Romain Gall and Malmo face FK Karlskrona on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Brommapojkarna on Sunday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Sturm Graz on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Rheindorf Altach on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, and Louicius Don Deedson and Hobro face Aarhus on Friday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Esbjerg on Saturday.

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Randers on Sunday.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai’s scheduled match with FC Seoul on Saturday was postponed.

Argentina

superLIGA

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face Rosario Central on Sunday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Huracan on Monday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Tigres on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Club America on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Guadalajara on Sunday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Pachuca on Saturday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Mineros on Thursday.