Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Reyna, Palmer-Brown, and more

Friday sees this weekend’s Bundesliga schedule kick off with a bang as Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund host Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt.

The third-place hosts will try to end a two-match losing run in all competitions, with Reyna hoping to earn his first start for Dortmund. Reyna was a second-half substitute in last weekend’s 4-3 loss to Bayer Leverkusen and could get the nod from Lucien Favre following Marco Reus’ injury. Reyna has one goal to his credit so far this season.

Chandler has scored four goals in his last four appearances for Adolf Hutter’s Frankfurt, netting a brace in last weekend’s 5-0 drubbing of Augsburg. The American veteran has played a key part for the team, helping them to a current five-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

These sides played out a 2-2 draw back in Frankfurt in Sept. 2019.

Elsewhere, Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien return to Bundesliga play in Austria against Rheindorf Altach. Duane Holmes and Derby County take on Huddersfield Town in the EFL Championship while Tim Ream and Fulham look to rebound from a disappointing draw midweek at Millwall. DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United take on Arsenal in a small slate of Premier League fixtures.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

Premier League

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Arsenal on Sunday.

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Tottenham on Sunday.

Championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Barnsley on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Stoke City on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Cardiff City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Luton Town face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj is OUT for season (Injury) for Hull City.

Matt Miazga is OUT (Injury) for Reading.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Oxford United on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face Coventry City on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Non conference premier

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Gainsborough Trinity face Stalybridge Celtic on Saturday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Mainz on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Tyler Adams is OUT (Injury) for RB Leipzig.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Bobby Wood and Hamburg on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Julian Green is OUT (Injury) for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face Chris Richards and Bayern II on Monday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobspach face Hansa Rostock on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II face Alemannia Aachen on Sunday.

Nick Taitague and Schalke II face SC Verl on Sunday.

U-19 Bundesliga

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Chemnitzer on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson and FC Energie Cottbus face Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Perugia on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Stade Reims on Sunday.

Tim Weah and Lille face Marseille on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Orleans on Friday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face RKC Waalwijk on Sunday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face Heracles on Friday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Fortuna Sittard on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face FC Eindhoven on Friday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face NAC Breda on Monday.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Oostende on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Mechelen on Saturday.

Scotland

Premiership

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Hibernian on Sunday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Livingston on Saturday.

Championship

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Alloa Athletic on Friday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Queen of the South on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Istanbul Basaksehir on Friday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Panathinaikos on Sunday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Enosis Paralimni on Saturday.

Switzerland

Pro League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Luzern on Sunday.

Sweden

Svenska Cupen

Romain Gall and Malmo face Syrianska on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Varbergs Bols FC on Monday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Rheindorf Altach on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face LASK on Friday.

Argentina

superLIGA

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face Alan Sonora and Independiente on Monday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro on Sunday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face San Luis on Friday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Cimarrones on Saturday.