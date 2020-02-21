Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Saucedo, McKennie, and more

UNAM Pumas is sitting atop the Liga MX Clausura standings through six matches and former Real Salt Lake winger Sebastian Saucedo isn’t missing a beat.

Saucedo is coming off an 83-minute appearance at Toluca last weekend, where he registered his first assist for the club and earned SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week honors in the process. The 23-year-old has played in all six league matches for the current league leaders, helping them to a 4-2-0 record so far. A date with 16th-place Morelia should be simple for Pumas as Saucedo continues to push for starting minutes in Michel’s starting lineup. Should the midfielder continue to perform well for Pumas, he could be included in March’s U.S. Men’s National Team squad for trips to the Netherlands and Wales.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie and Schalke face RB Leipzig in Bundesliga play. DeAndre Yedlin will aim to get back into Steve Bruce’s starting lineup against Crystal Palace while Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa travel to Southampton. Shaq Moore and Tenerife host Elche in the Spanish second division. Sergino Dest and Ajax look to keep their push for another Eredivisie title going as they face Heracles on Sunday. Lynden Gooch and Sunderland welcome Bristol Rovers to the Stadium of Light in the EFL League One.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

Premier League

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Southampton on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

Championship

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Derby County on Friday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Millwall on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Luton Town face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Duane Holmes is OUT (Injury) for Derby County.

Matt Miazga is OUT (Injury) for Reading.

Eric Lichaj is OUT (Injury) for Hull City.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face Burton Albion on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

Non conference premier

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Gainsborough Trinity face Mickleover Sports on Saturday.

Premier League Division 2 U-23

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Leeds United on Friday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Scunthorpe United on Friday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Freiburg on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Mainz on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Union Berlin on Monday.

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Wehen on Friday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face St. Pauli on Saturday.

Julian Green is OUT (Injury) for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face Unterhaching on Sunday.

Chris Richards and Bayern II face Chemnitzer on Monday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobspach face Vikoria Koln on Friday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II face TuS Haltern on Saturday.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face Eintracht Norderstedt on Sunday.

Nick Tatiague is OUT.(Injury) for Schalke II.

U-19 Bundesliga

Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Thomas Vincent Robinson and FC Energie Cottbus on Saturday.

Taylor Booth, Malik Tillman and Bayern Munich face Heidenheim on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Rot-Weib Oberhausen on Sunday.

Quincy Butler and Hoffenheim face Greuther Furth on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Cosenza on Friday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Elche on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Nimes on Sunday.

Timothy Weah is OUT (Injury) for Lille.

Ligue 2

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Le Mans on Friday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Heracles on Sunday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face FC Groningen on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Willem II on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Top OSS on Friday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Helmond Sport on Friday.

Richard Ledezma is suspended for Jong PSV.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Gent on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Genk on Friday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Sporting Charleroi on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Lech Poznan on Sunday.

Scotland

premiership

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Celtic on Sunday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face St. Johnstone on Sunday.

Championship

Dillon Powers, Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Inverness CT on Friday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Ayr United on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Trabzonspor on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Panionios on Sunday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Apoel Nicosia on Sunday.

Switzerland

Pro League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Young Boys on Sunday.

Sweden

CUP

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Varbergs Bois FC on Monday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg on Sunday.

Argentina

superLIGA

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face Velez Sarsfield on Sunday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Gimnasia on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Morelia on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face William Yarborough and Club Leon on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face San Luis on Sunday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Venados on Saturday.