Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Tyler Adams, Ventura Alvarado, and more

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig lost their grip on first place in the German Bundesliga a week ago, but they have a chance to get it back on Sunday in a headliner clash against Bayern Munich.

Adams has started every match since the Bundesliga returned from winter break, but RB Leipzig has faltered in recent weeks, opening the door for Bayern to retake its regular place atop the standings. Adams will be a key figure in trying to slow down the vaunted Bayern Munich attack.

Another American to watch this weekend is Ventura Alvarado. His Necaxa will take trip to fifth-place FC Juarez on Sunday. Necaxa is unbeaten so far in the Liga MX Clausura campaign, but will need to stop an FC Juarez attack currently tied for the league lead in goals.

Elsewhere, Giovanni Reyna could earn his first Bundesliga start as Borussia Dortmund face Bayer Leverkusen. Duane Holmes and Eric Lichaj headline the EFL Championship schedule this weekend with both Derby County and Hull City aiming to move up the standings. Chris Durkin and 10th place Sint-Truiden face Eupen at home in Belgium.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

Championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Swansea City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Reading on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Preston North End on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Luton Town face Cardiff City on Saturday.

Matt Miazga is OUT (Injury) for Reading.

League One

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Lincoln City on Friday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face Blackpool on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Non conference premier

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Gainsborough Trinity face Buxton on Saturday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Paderborn on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Augsburg on Friday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Union Berlin on Saturday.

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Koln on Sunday.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Karlsruher on Saturday.

Julian Green is OUT (Injury) for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face Chemnitzer on Sunday.

Chris Richards and Bayern II face Viktoria Koln on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobspach face Uerdingen on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II face Wuppertal on Sunday.

Nick Tatiague and Schalke II face Fortuna Dusseldorf II on Saturday.

U-19 Bundesliga

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Viktoria Koln on Sunday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson and FC Energie Cottbus face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face FC Utrecht on Sunday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face Heerenveen on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face FC Twente on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face De Graafschap on Monday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Jong Utrecht on Monday.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Eupen on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Waasland-Beveren on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Standard Liege on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Gent on Friday.

Scotland

cup

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmranock face Aberdeen on Saturday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Gaziantep on Saturday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Extremadura on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face NFC Volos on Monday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face AEL Limassol on Sunday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Venezia on Saturday.

Switzerland

Pro League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Servette on Sunday.

Argentina

superLIGA

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face Talleres de Cordoba on Monday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Racing Club on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Juarez on Sunday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Monterrey on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Club America on Sunday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Alebrijes on Saturday.

Tony Alfaro and Zacatepec face Cimarrones on Saturday.