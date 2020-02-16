Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Brooks, Dest, and more

Wolfsburg earned only their second Bundesliga win of 2020 with American defender John Brooks earning his first start since Jan. 18th in the process.

Brooks got the nod and played 90 minutes as Wolfsburg knocked off Hoffenheim 3-2 away from home on Saturday. The U.S. Men’s National Team veteran made three clearances and two clearances in what was a quiet afternoon for the 25-year-old. After struggling to crack the starting lineup in the last few weeks, Brooks may have won his way back into Oliver Glasner’s squad with the team aiming for a top-six finish this season.

Wolfsburg sit ninth in the Bundesliga table after the win and next face Swedish side Malmo on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 draw.

Sergino Dest helped Ajax to a 3-0 home league win over RKC Waalwijk on Sunday, playing 90 minutes in the process. Dest finished with an 88% passing completion rate while also winning four duels and making two clearances. It was Dest’s 17th league appearance this season which also sees Ajax six points clear at the top of the Eredivisie table.

Cameron Carter-Vickers made his first league start for EFL Championship side Luton Town. Luton picked up a massive three points in a 1-0 road victory over Middlesbrough, moving them off the bottom of the league table. Carter-Vickers won five of six duels at centerback, also making four recoveries and making three clearances.

In a losing effort, Timothy Tillman came off the bench for Greuther Furth and recorded two assists in a 4-2 loss to Arminia Bielefeld. In 27 minutes played, Tillman finished with a 92% passing completion rate, giving Stefan Leitl something to consider going forward.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

Premier League

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress in Newcastle United’s 4-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

Indiana Vassilev did not dress in Aston Villa’s 3-2 loss to Tottenham on Sunday.

Championship

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-0 loss to Barnsley on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 4-2 win over Stoke City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Luton Town’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 29 minutes in Derby County’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town on Saturday. Holmes left with an ankle injury.

Antonee Robinson did not dress in Wigan Athletic’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj is OUT for season (Injury) for Hull City.

Matt Miazga is OUT (Injury) for Reading.

League One

Lynden Gooch started and played 59 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Oxford United on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman started and played 90 minutes in Southend United’s 2-0 loss to Coventry City on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde dressed but did not play in Rotherham United’s 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Giles Phillips did not dress in Wycombe Wanderers’s 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Non conference premier

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Gainsborough Trinity face Stalybridge Celtic on Saturday.

Premier League 2 U-23

Luca De La Torre started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Friday.

Marlon Fossey started and played 90 minutes for Fulham.

Kyle Scott did not dress in Newcastle United’s 2-0 win over Sunderland on Friday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Mainz on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 4-1 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-2 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler started and played 90 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 4-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund on Friday.

Josh Sargent came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Giovanni Reyna came off the bench and played 15 minutes for Borussia Dortmund.

Fabian Johnson dressed but did not play for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Tyler Adams is OUT (Injury) for RB Leipzig.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Timothy Tillman came off the bench, registered TWO assists, and played 28 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 4-2 loss to Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Hannover’s 1-1 draw with Hamburg on Saturday.

Bobby Wood did not dress for Hamburg.

Julian Green is OUT (Injury) for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face Chris Richards and Bayern II on Monday.

McKinze Gaines started and played 78 minutes in Sonnenhof Grobspach’s 1-0 loss to Hansa Rostock on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II face Alemannia Aachen on Sunday.

Nick Taitague and Schalke II face SC Verl on Sunday.

U-19 Bundesliga

Thomas Vincent Robinson started and played 90 minutes in FC Energie Cottbus’s 3-2 win over Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-1 win over Chemnitzer on Saturday.

Malik Tillman started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 6-0 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Quincy Butler started and played 78 minutes for Hoffenheim.

Taylor Booth started and played 72 minutes for Bayern Munich.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Perugia on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Stade Reims on Sunday.

Tim Weah and Lille face Marseille on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Maki Tall did not dress in AC Ajaccio’s 3-0 win over Orleans on Friday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 3-0 win over RKC Waalwijk on Sunday.

Haji Wright dressed but did not play in VVV Venlo’s 1-0 win over Heracles on Friday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 0-0 draw with Fortuna Sittard on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledezma started, registered ONE assist, and played 60 minutes in Jong PSV’s 1-1 draw with FC Eindhoven on Friday, Ledezma was sent off after earning a straight red card.

Chris Gloster started and played 78 minutes for Jong PSV.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face NAC Breda on Monday.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin started and played 82 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 1-0 loss to Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike did not dress in Kortrijk’s 3-0 win over Oostende on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-0 win over Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 2-0 loss to Mechelen on Saturday.

Scotland

Premiership

Niko Hamalainen started and played — minutes Kilmarnock face Hibernian on Sunday.

Matt Polster did not dress in Rangers’ 1-0 win over Livingston on Saturday.

Championship

Dillon Powers started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 0-0 draw with Alloa Athletic on Friday.

Ian Harkes started and played 78 minutes for Dundee United.

James Murphy came off the bench and played five minutes in Arbroath’s 2-0 win over Queen of the South on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Besiktas’ 1-0 loss to Istanbul Basaksehir on Friday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Panetolikos’ 3-1 loss to Panathinaikos on Sunday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams did not dress in Pafos FC’s 1-1 draw with Enosis Paralimni on Saturday.

Switzerland

Pro League

Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play in St. Gallen’s 1-0 loss to Luzern on Sunday.

Sweden

Svenska Cupen

Romain Gall came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 31 minutes in Malmo’s 8-0 win over Syrianska on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Varbergs Bols FC on Monday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 2-2 draw with Rheindorf Altach on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg lost 3-2 to LASK on Friday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis both started and played 90 minutes each in Hobro’s 3-1 loss to Sonderjyske on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland’s scheduled match with Michael Lansing and Horsens was postponed.

Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson did not dress for Hobro.

Argentina

superLIGA

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face Alan Sonora and Independiente on Monday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro on Sunday.

William Yarborough did not dress in Club Leon’s 3-1 loss to San Luis on Friday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin started and played 71 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 1-1 draw with Cimarrones on Saturday.