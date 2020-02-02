Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Holmes, Chandler, and more

Derby County rolled to a 4-0 EFL Championship win over Stoke City on Friday and Duane Holmes continued to impress for the English side.

After assisting on Wayne Rooney’s first goal for the club midweek, Holmes registered one assist and played 90 minutes at Pride Park.He completed 21 passes while winning 10 of his 15 individual duels on the pitch. He successfully completed five dribbles on the night, won one tackle, and made seven recoveries. Holmes finished the night earning Sky Sports Man of the Match.

🍾 Man of the Match, @dcfcofficial’s Duane Holmes 1 assist

1 goal & 2 assists in last 4 @SkyBetChamp apps

50th Championship app for Derby pic.twitter.com/wXDYPJGZRi — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 31, 2020

It was a dominant win for Phillip Cocu’s team who are 13th in the league table with 40 points. Holmes could retain his spot in Tuesday’s FA Cup replay vs. Northampton Town before a league visit to Swansea City on Feb. 8th.

DeAndre Yedlin kept his place in Newcastle United’s starting lineup on Saturday, playing 90 minutes in a scoreless Premier League draw vs. Norwich City. Yedlin will hope to remain in Steve Bruce’s squad for an FA Cup replay this week.

Timmy Chandler scored his second goal in his past three appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt, helping his team to a 1-1 draw at Fortuna Dusseldorf. Chandler has continued to start for Adolf Hutter’s side, who remain in the race for a possible top-six finish.

Sergino Dest was lively in Ajax’s 1-0 Eredivisie win over PSV in Amsterdam on Sunday. Dest played 90 minutes for Erik ten Hag’s side, creating several chances for his team. Ajax remain favorites to win the league once again after a huge home win over their rivals.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

Premier League

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 0-0 draw with Norwich City on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev did not dress in Aston Villa’s 2-1 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

Championship

Duane Holmes started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 4-0 win over Stoke City on Friday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 5-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Luton Town’s 2-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre dressed but did not play in Fulham’s 3-2 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron dressed but did not play in QPR’s 1-0 loss to Bristol City on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson did not dress in Wigan Athletic’s 1-0 win over Leeds United on Saturday.

Tim Ream was suspended for Fulham.

Matt Miazga is OUT (Injury) for Reading.

League One

Charlie Kelman started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Southend United’s 2-1 win over Lincoln City on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-0 loss to Portsmouth on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Rotherham United’s 3-2 win over Burton Albion on Saturday.

Giles Phillips dressed but did not play in Wycombe Wanderers’ 2-0 loss to MK Dons on Saturday.

Premier League U-23 Division

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Southampton on Monday.

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Swansea City on Monday.

Non conference premier

Jordan Adebayo-Smith came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Gainsborough Trinity’s 1-0 win over Basford United on Saturday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 0-0 draw with Hertha Berlin on Friday.

Timmy Chandler started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-1 draw with Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Tyler Adams started and played 70 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 2-2 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Giovanni Reyna came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 5-0 win over Union Berlin on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Paderborn on Sunday.

Josh Sargent came off the bench and played four minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-1 loss to Augsburg on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson came off the bench and played one minute for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Sebastian Soto came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Hannover’s 2-2 draw with Wehen on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Bochum on Monday.

Timothy Tillman dressed but did not play in Greuther Furth’s 2-0 win over Regensburg on Friday.

Julian Green is OUT (Injury) for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher’s 4-3 loss to Viktoria Koln on Friday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern II’s 1-0 win over Hansa Rostock on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobspach face Wurzburger Kickers on Monday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II face Lotte on Sunday.

Nick Tatiague did not dress in Schalke II’s 2-0 win over Bonner SC on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 1-0 win over PSV on Sunday.

Haji Wright started and played 90 minutes in VVV Venlo’s 1-1 draw with FC Utrecht on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 3-0 loss to Feyenoord on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster both started and played 90 minutes in Jong PSV’s 3-1 loss to MVV on Friday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Go Ahead Eagles on Monday.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin started and played 61 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 1-0 loss to Oostende on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike did not dress in Kortrijk’s 3-1 win over Standard Liege on Friday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-0 win over Antwerp on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Royal Excel Mouscron on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmranock’s 3-1 win over Ross County on Saturday.

Matt Polster started and played 87 minutes in Rangers’ 0-0 draw with Aberdeen on Saturday.

Championship

Dillon Powers started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 1-0 loss to Arbroath on Saturday.

Ian Harkes came off the bench and played 29 minutes for Dundee United.

James Murphy dressed but did not play for Arbroath.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Besiktas’ 2-1 win over Rizespor on Saturday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore dressed but did not play in Tenerife’s 2-1 win over Sporting Gijon on Friday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Panetolikos’ 2-1 loss to Asteras Tripolis on Sunday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams dressed but did not play in Pafos FC’s 3-0 win over Ethnikos Achna on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich dressed but did not play in Frosinone’s 1-0 win over Virtus Entella on Saturday.

Argentina

superLIGA

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face Patronato on Monday.

Alan Sonora did not dress in Independiente’s 5-0 win over Rosario Central on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 2-0 win over Puebla on Saturday.

William Yarborough did not dress in Club Leon’s 2-1 win over Morelia on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress in Queretaro’s 2-1 win over Monterrey on Saturday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin started and played 60 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 2-1 loss to Atlante on Friday.

Tony Alfaro did not dress in Zacatepec’s 3-1 win over Celaya on Saturday.