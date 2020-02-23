Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Palmer-Brown, Brooks, and more

Austria Wien hit back twice at home against Red Bull Salzburg in Austrian Bundesliga play with former Sporting KC defender Erik Palmer-Brown scoring a late equalizer.

Palmer-Brown’s first goal of the season in the 89th minute helped Austria Wien to a 2-2 draw at home over Jesse Marsch’s side. The 22-year-old centerback won six of his eight duels in defense while also winning four of his five aerial duels. He made eight recoveries and two interceptions, helping his team to an important point against the second place visitors. U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team head coach Jason Kreis was reportedly in attendance for the match and very well could name Palmer-Brown to his roster for the upcoming Concacaf Olympic Qualifying tournament in March.

John Brooks remained in Wolfsburg’s starting lineup for a 4-0 win over Mainz on Sunday. Brooks helped the club extend its current unbeaten run to five matches in all competitions, playing the full 90 minutes. He won eight of ten duels, finished with an 81% passing completion rate, and made five clearances in a much-needed Bundesliga win.

Andrija Novakovich scored once and assisted once for Frosinone in a 2-0 Serie B win over Cosenza on Friday. It was a man of the match performance for Novakovich who helped his team jump to second place in the league table. He also won seven duels, successfully completed two dribbles, and made two recoveries.

England

Premier League

DeAndre Yedlin dressed but did not play in Newcastle United’s 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev did not dress in Aston Villa’s 2-0 loss to Southampton on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

Championship

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Derby County on Friday. Ream conceded a penalty kick after being called for handball.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Luton Town’s 3-1 loss to Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson is OUT (Groin Injury) for Wigan Athletic.

Duane Holmes is OUT (Leg Injury) for Derby County.

Matt Miazga is OUT (Injury) for Reading.

Eric Lichaj is OUT (Ankle Injury) for Hull City.

League One

Lynden Gooch started, scored ONE goal, and played 81 minutes in Sunderland’s 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman started and played 90 minutes in Southend United’s 3-2 loss to Burton Albion on Saturday.

Giles Phillips did not dress in Wycombe Wanderers’ 3-1 win over Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

Non conference premier

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Gainsborough Trinity’s scheduled match with Mickleover Sports was postponed on Saturday.

Premier League Division 2 U-23

Kyle Scott came off the bench and played five minutes in Newcastle United’s 6-2 win over Scunthorpe United on Friday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie started and played 55 minutes in Schalke’s 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-0 win over Freiburg on Saturday.

Giovanni Reyna came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Josh Sargent came off the bench and played eight minutes for Werder Bremen.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Union Berlin on Monday.

Fabian Johnson is OUT (Illness) for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Timothy Tillman started and played 75 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-1 draw with Wehen on Friday.

Bobby Wood dressed but did not play in Hamburg’s 2-0 loss to St. Pauli on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Hannover’s 1-0 loss to Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Julian Green is OUT (Injury) for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher’s 5-3 loss to Unterhaching on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines started and played 78 minutes in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 1-0 loss to Vikoria Koln on Friday.

Chris Richards and Bayern II face Chemnitzer on Monday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott started and played 90 minutes in Koln II’s 1-1 draw with TuS Haltern on Saturday.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face Eintracht Norderstedt on Sunday.

Nick Tatiague is OUT (Injury) for Schalke II.

U-19 Bundesliga

Quincy Butler started and played 90 minutes in Hoffenheim’s 3-1 win over Greuther Furth on Saturday.

Taylor Booth, Malik Tillman started and played 90 minutes each in Bayern Munich’s 6-1 win over Heidenheim on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez started, scored ONE goal, and played 76 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 win over FC Energie Cottbus on Saturday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson started and played 73 minutes for FC Energie Cottbus.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Rot-Weib Oberhausen on Sunday.

Italy

Serie B

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 1-0 win over Elche on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu did not dress in Rennes’ 2-1 win over Nimes on Sunday.

Timothy Weah is OUT (Injury) for Lille.

Ligue 2

Maki Tall did not dress in AC Ajaccio’s 2-0 win over Le Mans on Friday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 1-0 loss to Heracles on Sunday.

Haji Wright started and played 90 minutes in VVV Venlo’s 1-0 win over FC Groningen on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 4-2 win over Willem II on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Chris Gloster started and played 90 minutes in Jong PSV’s 1-1 draw with Top OSS on Friday.

Alex Mendez came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 20 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 2-0 win over Helmond Sport on Friday.

Richard Ledezma is suspended for Jong PSV.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin started and played 45 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 4-1 loss to Gent on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike did not dress in Kortrijk’s 1-0 loss to Genk on Friday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-0 win over Sporting Charleroi on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 2-0 loss to Lech Poznan on Sunday.

Scotland

premiership

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 3-1 loss to Celtic on Sunday.

Matt Polster did not dress in Rangers’ 2-2 draw with St. Johnstone on Sunday.

Championship

Dillon Powers started and played 57 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-0 win over Inverness FC on Friday.

Ian Harkes came off the bench and played 33 minutes for Dundee United.

James Murphy and Arbroath’s scheduled match with Ayr United was postponed on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Besiktas’ 2-2 draw with Trabzonspor on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Panetolikos’ 1-0 win over Panionios on Sunday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams dressed but did not play in Pafos FC’s 2-0 win over Apoel Nicosia on Sunday.

Switzerland

Pro League

Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play in St. Gallen’s 3-3 draw with Young Boys on Sunday.

Sweden

CUP

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Varbergs Bois FC on Monday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 2-2 draw with Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 2-0 loss to Midtjylland on Friday.

Louicius Don Deedson dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Christian Cappis and Yosef Samuel did not dress for Hobro.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 win over Sonderjyske on Saturday.

Michael Lansing and Horsens face AGF Aarhus on Monday.

Argentina

superLIGA

Joel Sonora started and played 65 minutes in Arsenal de Sarandi’s 4-0 loss to Velez Sarsfield on Sunday.

Alan Sonora came off the bench and played five minutes in Independiente’s 1-0 loss to Gimnasia on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 2-1 loss to Club Leon on Saturday.

Sebastian Saucedo started and played 53 minutes in Pumas’ 2-1 loss to Morelia on Sunday.

William Yarborough did not dress for Club Leon.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face San Luis on Sunday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin started and played 80 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 4-3 loss to Venados on Saturday.