Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Richards, Moore, and more

Chris Richards continued his development with Bayern Munich II this weekend, scoring his second goal of the season.

The U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team defender scored the eventual game winning goal in Bayern II’s 4-2 road victory over Viktoria Koln. Richards’ 88th-minute header handed Bayern II their their consecutive league win to move them to 11th place in the 3. Liga table.

Not only has Richards come up with two goals this season, but he’s continued to play consistently in defense for the German club. Up next is a home match against FC Hallescher on Feb. 17th.

Shaq Moore scored his first goal for Tenerife this season in a 4-2 road league win over Extremadura on Saturday. Moore continued to start for the Spanish second tier side, helping them move up to 15th in the 22-team division. Moore also won three duels. won two aerial battles, and made seven recoveries in the win.

Duane Holmes scored for the second time this week for Derby County, helping them to a 3-2 road win over Swansea City. The Rams extended their winning run to three matches in all competitions with the victory in Wales. Holmes has formed a nice partnership with former D.C. United man Wayne Rooney in the heart of the EFL Championship side’s midfield.

Timmy Chandler scored a brace for Eintracht Frankfurt in a 5-0 beatdown of Augsburg on Friday. Chandler has scored four goals in his last four matches for Adolf Hutter’s side, keeping them in the race for a European qualification spot.

England

Championship

Duane Holmes started, scored ONE goal. and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 3-2 win over Swansea City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Luton Town’s 1-0 loss to Cardiff City on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 70 minutes in Hull City’s 1-1 draw with Reading on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron did not in QPR’s 2-0 loss to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson did not dress in Wigan Athletic’s 2-1 loss to Preston North End on Saturday.

Matt Miazga is OUT (Injury) for Reading.

LEAGUE One

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman started and played 82 minutes in Southend United’s 2-1 loss to Blackpool on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde dressed but did not play in Rotherham United’s 1-0 win over Lincoln City on Friday.

Giles Phillips did not dress in Wycombe Wanderers’ 3-1 win over Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

NON CONFERENCE PREMIER

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Gainsborough Trinity face Buxton on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Paderborn on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 0-0 draw with Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler started, scored TWO goals, and played 90 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 5-0 win over Augsburg on Friday.

Giovanni Reyna came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-3 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Josh Sargent came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-0 loss to Union Berlin on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach’s scheduled match vs. Koln was postponed on Sunday.

John Brooks dressed but did not play for Wolfsburg.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Fitness) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Timothy Tillman dressed but did not play in Greuther Furth’s 3-1 loss to Hannover on Sunday.

Bobby Wood did not dress in Hamburg’s 2-0 win over Karlsruher on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress for Hannover.

Julian Green is OUT (Injury) for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Chris Richards started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Bayern II’s 4-2 win over Viktoria Koln on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher’s 3-0 loss to Chemnitzer on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 2-1 loss to Uerdingen on Saturday.

Regionaliga

Brady Scott and Koln II’s scheduled match vs. Wuppertal was postponed on Sunday.

Nick Tatiague did not dress in Schalke II’s 1-1 draw with Fortuna Dusseldorf II on Saturday.

U-19 Bundesliga

Ulysses Llanez started and played 79 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 win over Magdeburg on Saturday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson started and played 90 minutes in FC Energie Cottbus’s 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Viktoria Koln on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax’s scheduled match at FC Utrecht was postponed on Sunday.

Haji Wright came off the bench and played one minute in VVV Venlo’s 1-1 draw with Heerenveen on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face De Graafschap on Monday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Jong Utrecht on Monday.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 5-2 win over Eupen on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk’s scheduled match vs. Waasland-Beveren was postponed on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge’s scheduled match vs. Standard Liege was postponed on Sunday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 1-1 draw with Gent on Friday.

Austria

Cup

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg defeated Amstetten 3-0 on Sunday.

Scotland

Cup

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmranock’s 0-0 draw with Aberdeen on Saturday.

Matt Polster dressed but did not play in Rangers’ 4-1 win over Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd dressed but did not play in Besiktas’ 3-0 win over Gaziantep on Saturday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore started, scored ONE goal, and played 85 minutes in Tenerife’s 4-2 win over Extremadura on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face NFC Volos on Monday.

Cyprus

First Division

Danny Williams did not dress in Pafos FC’s 2-0 win over AEL Limassol on Sunday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Frosinone’s 1-0 win over Venezia on Saturday.

Switzerland

Pro League

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress in St. Gallen’s 1-0 win over Servette on Sunday.

Argentina

superLIGA

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face Talleres de Cordoba on Monday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Racing Club on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Juarez on Sunday.

William Yarborough did not dress in Club Leon’s 3-1 win over Monterrey on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Club America on Sunday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin started, scored ONE goal, and played 73 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 1-1 draw with Alebrijes on Saturday.