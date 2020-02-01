SBISoccer.com

Chandler scores late equalizer for Eintracht Frankfurt

Timmy Chandler continued to start for Eintracht Frankfurt and Saturday’s outing saw him come up clutch once again.

Chandler’s 94th minute equalizer helped Frankfurt earn a 1-1 road draw against strugglers Fortuna Dusseldorf. It was Chandler’s second goal of the season, scored over the past three weeks.

Kaan Ayhan’s 78th minute finish looked to have given Uwe Rosler’s side a needed three points at home, but Chandler came up with the goods late for the visitors. A free kick was crossed to Andre Silva allowing the Portuguese midfielder to volley across the front of goal.

Chandler’s diving header beat Florian Kastenmeier giving Adolf Hutter’s side a point on the road. The veteran also won five of seven duels and four of five headers in his performance.

The draw allowed Frankfurt to avoid dropping to 12th in the league table, staying in 10th place with 25 points.

Fellow USMNT teammate Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes for Dusseldorf in the result, while goalkeeper Zack Steffen remained out with a knee injury.

Eintracht Frankfurt sit nine points out of the top six in the Bundesliga table while Fortuna Dusseldorf are two points from safety.

 

