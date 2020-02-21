Chelsea-Tottenham derby headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

After the world learned of Manchester City’s two-year ban from UEFA competition plus $30 million fine punishment for financial fair-play violations a couple of weeks ago, the race for fifth place in the Premier League became much more interesting now that a Champions League berth is apparently at stake.

The current occupants of the league’s fourth and fifth spots respectively, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will go head-to-head on Saturday at Stamford Bridge for a game that both teams will see as a must-win rivalry matchup.

Chelsea comes in struggling, with its last win came on January 11th against Burnley, while Tottenham is unbeaten in its last five, though it’ll be without the services of Heung-min Son, who suffered a season-ending arm fracture last week.

In Germany, Schalke will get one last swing at catching up to the title contenders on Saturday when it hosts RB Leipzig, who sits in second place and only one point behind Bayern.

Friday

La Liga

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Bayern München vs Paderborn

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Brescia vs Napoli

Ligue 1

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Nice vs Brest

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Metz vs Olympique Lyonnais

Liga MX

8 p.m. – fuboTV– Atlas vs Pachuca

10 p.m. –fuboTV– Puebla vs Toluca

10:10 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Tijuana vs Guadalajara

A-League

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United

1 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory

Australian W-League

12 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Perth Glory

Primera A

7:15 p.m. –fuboTV– LDU Portoviejo vs Deportivo Cuenca

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Derby County vs Fulham

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin

Super Lig

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Sivasspor vs Alanyaspor

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs Newcastle

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs Aston Villa

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Leicester City vs Manchester City

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Borussia M’gladbach vs Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund

9:30 a.m. – fuboTV– Hertha BSC vs Köln

12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig

La Liga

Serie A

Ligue 1

Liga MX

Australian A-League

Australian W-League

Primera A

EFL Championship

Indian Super League

Sunday

Premier League

9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester United vs Watford

9 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Norwich City

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Everton

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg

12 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Wolfsburg vs Mainz 05

La Liga

6 a.m. –fuboTV, Fanatiz USA, beIN…- Osasuna vs Granada

8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Athletic Club

10 a.m. –fuboTV– Real Valladolid vs Espanyol

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Getafe vs Sevilla

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Villarreal

Serie A

6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Genoa vs Lazio

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Cagliari

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Parma

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Sassuolo

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Lecce

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Sampdoria

Ligue 1

9 a.m. –fuboTV – Saint-Étienne vs Reims

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Rennes vs Nîmes

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Bordeaux

Liga MX

1 p.m. -Univision, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas UNAM vs Morelia

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Querétaro vs Atlético San Luis

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs Santos Laguna

Australian A-League

2 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC

Australian W-League

12 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory

1:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Canberra United

Primera A

3:15 p.m. –fuboTV– La Equidad vs Cúcuta Deportivo

5:20 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlético Bucaramanga vs Rionegro Águilas

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Once Caldas vs Patriotas Boyacá

Super Liga

12 p.m. –ESPN+– AaB vs Brøndby

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Odisha vs Kerala Blasters

CONCACAF U17 Championship

2:50 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Mexico vs Puerto Rico

Eredivisie

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – AZ vs PEC Zwolle

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Vitesse vs PSV

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – Heracles vs Ajaxr

Super Lig

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Fenerbahçe vs Galatasaray

