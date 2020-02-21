Chelsea-Tottenham derby headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

After the world learned of Manchester City’s two-year ban from UEFA competition plus $30 million fine punishment for financial fair-play violations a couple of weeks ago, the race for fifth place in the Premier League became much more interesting now that a Champions League berth is apparently at stake.
The current occupants of the league’s fourth and fifth spots respectively, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will go head-to-head on Saturday at Stamford Bridge for a game that both teams will see as a must-win rivalry matchup.
Chelsea comes in struggling, with its last win came on January 11th against Burnley, while Tottenham is unbeaten in its last five, though it’ll be without the services of Heung-min Son, who suffered a season-ending arm fracture last week.
In Germany, Schalke will get one last swing at catching up to the title contenders on Saturday when it hosts RB Leipzig, who sits in second place and only one point behind Bayern.
Friday
La Liga
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Betis vs Mallorca
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Bayern München vs Paderborn
Serie A
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Brescia vs Napoli
Ligue 1
1 p.m. –fuboTV– Nice vs Brest
2:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Metz vs Olympique Lyonnais
Liga MX
8 p.m. – fuboTV– Atlas vs Pachuca
10 p.m. –fuboTV– Puebla vs Toluca
10:10 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Tijuana vs Guadalajara
A-League
3:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United
1 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory
Australian W-League
12 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Perth Glory
Primera A
7:15 p.m. –fuboTV– LDU Portoviejo vs Deportivo Cuenca
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Derby County vs Fulham
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin
Super Lig
12 p.m. –fuboTV– Sivasspor vs Alanyaspor
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs Newcastle
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs Aston Villa
12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Leicester City vs Manchester City
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Borussia M’gladbach vs Hoffenheim
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund
9:30 a.m. – fuboTV– Hertha BSC vs Köln
12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig
Sunday
Premier League
9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester United vs Watford
9 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Norwich City
11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Everton
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg
12 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Wolfsburg vs Mainz 05
La Liga
6 a.m. –fuboTV, Fanatiz USA, beIN…- Osasuna vs Granada
8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Athletic Club
10 a.m. –fuboTV– Real Valladolid vs Espanyol
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Getafe vs Sevilla
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Villarreal
Serie A
6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Genoa vs Lazio
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Cagliari
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Parma
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Sassuolo
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Lecce
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Sampdoria
Ligue 1
9 a.m. –fuboTV – Saint-Étienne vs Reims
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Rennes vs Nîmes
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Bordeaux
Liga MX
1 p.m. -Univision, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas UNAM vs Morelia
6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Querétaro vs Atlético San Luis
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs Santos Laguna
Australian A-League
2 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC
Australian W-League
12 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory
1:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Canberra United
Primera A
3:15 p.m. –fuboTV– La Equidad vs Cúcuta Deportivo
5:20 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlético Bucaramanga vs Rionegro Águilas
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Once Caldas vs Patriotas Boyacá
Super Liga
12 p.m. –ESPN+– AaB vs Brøndby
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Odisha vs Kerala Blasters
CONCACAF U17 Championship
2:50 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Mexico vs Puerto Rico
Eredivisie
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – AZ vs PEC Zwolle
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Vitesse vs PSV
10:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – Heracles vs Ajaxr
Super Lig
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Fenerbahçe vs Galatasaray
