Coppa Italia semis headline This Week's Soccer on TV

It’s down to four strong contenders in Italy’s Coppa Italia as the first leg of semi-finals action begins this week.
On Wednesday, Napoli is tasked with hosting an Inter side that turned a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 victory in the Milan Derby on Sunday, and on the other side of the bracket AC Milan will take on Juventus on Thursday. Juve uncharacteristically dropped points in Serie A action over the weekend in Verona.
After knocking Spanish powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona out of Copa del Rey respectively, Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament. Bilbao hosts Granada on Wednesday, and Sociedad takes on CD Mirandés, the lone representative of Spain’s Segunda division on Thursday.
If you haven't yet, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and fuboTV for all your soccer streaming needs.
Monday
Superliga Argentina
5 p.m. –fuboTV – Arsenal vs Talleres Córdoba
7:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Godoy Cruz vs Huracán
Primera A
7:40 p.m. –fuboTV– Once Caldas vs Rionegro Águilas
Liga MX Femenil
5:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Toluca vs Puebla
Tuesday
Coupe de France
2:55 p.m. –fuboTV – Belfort vs Rennes
Copa Libertadores
5:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Táchira vs Medellín
5:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Internacional vs Universidad Chile
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportes Tolima vs Macará
Copa MX
8 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Monterrey
10 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Morelia
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers
Copa Sudamericana
5:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Argentinos Juniors vs Sport Huancayo
5:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Atlético Grau vs River Plate
7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Sol de América vs Goiás
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo Cali vs River Plate
Wednesday
Coupe de France
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Dijon vs PSG
3:05 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Olympique Marseille
Coppa Italia
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Inter vs Napoli
Copa del Rey
3 p.m. – ESPN+– Athletic Club vs Granada
Copa Libertadores
5:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Palestino vs Cerro Largo
5:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Cerro Porteño vs Universitario
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlético Tucumán vs The Strongest
7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Corinthians vs Guaraní
Copa MX
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV – Pachuca vs Toluca
10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Dorados vs Juárez
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Millwall vs Fulham
Indian Super League
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Goa vs Mumbai City
Copa Sudamericana
5:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Huachipato vs Deportivo Pasto
5:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Lanús vs Universidad Católica
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Bahia vs Nacional
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Llaneros de Guanare vs Liverpool
KNVB Beker
2:45 p.m. – fuboTV– Vitesse vs Ajax
Taça de Portugal
3:45 p.m. – fuboTV– Porto vs Academico Viseu
Thursday
Coppa Italia
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– AC Milan vs Juventus
Copa del Rey
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Sociedad vs Mirandés
Coupe de France
3 p.m. – ffuboTV – Épinal vs Saint-Étienne
Copa Libertadores
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Sporting Cristal vs Barcelona
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur
Copa Sudamericana
5:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Zamora vs Plaza Colonia
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Real Garcilaso vs Audax Italiano
7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS – Independiente vs Fortaleza
KNVB Beker
2:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Heerenveen vs Feyenoord
