Coppa Italia semis headline This Week's Soccer on TV

It’s down to four strong contenders in Italy’s Coppa Italia as the first leg of semi-finals action begins this week.

On Wednesday, Napoli is tasked with hosting an Inter side that turned a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 victory in the Milan Derby on Sunday, and on the other side of the bracket AC Milan will take on Juventus on Thursday. Juve uncharacteristically dropped points in Serie A action over the weekend in Verona.

After knocking Spanish powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona out of Copa del Rey respectively, Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament. Bilbao hosts Granada on Wednesday, and Sociedad takes on CD Mirandés, the lone representative of Spain’s Segunda division on Thursday.

Monday

Superliga Argentina

5 p.m. –fuboTV – Arsenal vs Talleres Córdoba

7:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Godoy Cruz vs Huracán

Primera A

7:40 p.m. –fuboTV– Once Caldas vs Rionegro Águilas

Liga MX Femenil

5:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Toluca vs Puebla

6 p.m. -TUDN – Toluca vs Puebla

Tuesday

Coupe de France

2:55 p.m. –fuboTV – Belfort vs Rennes

Copa Libertadores

5:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Táchira vs Medellín

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Internacional vs Universidad Chile

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportes Tolima vs Macará

Copa MX

8 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Monterrey

10 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Morelia

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers

Copa Sudamericana

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Argentinos Juniors vs Sport Huancayo

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Atlético Grau vs River Plate

7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Sol de América vs Goiás

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo Cali vs River Plate

Wednesday

Coupe de France

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Dijon vs PSG

3:05 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Olympique Marseille

Coppa Italia

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Inter vs Napoli

Copa del Rey

3 p.m. – ESPN+– Athletic Club vs Granada

Copa Libertadores

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Palestino vs Cerro Largo

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Cerro Porteño vs Universitario

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlético Tucumán vs The Strongest

7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Corinthians vs Guaraní

Copa MX

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV – Pachuca vs Toluca

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Dorados vs Juárez

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Millwall vs Fulham

Indian Super League

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Goa vs Mumbai City

Copa Sudamericana

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Huachipato vs Deportivo Pasto

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Lanús vs Universidad Católica

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Bahia vs Nacional

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Llaneros de Guanare vs Liverpool

KNVB Beker

2:45 p.m. – fuboTV– Vitesse vs Ajax

Taça de Portugal

3:45 p.m. – fuboTV– Porto vs Academico Viseu

Thursday

Coppa Italia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– AC Milan vs Juventus

Copa del Rey

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Sociedad vs Mirandés

Coupe de France

3 p.m. – ffuboTV – Épinal vs Saint-Étienne

Copa Libertadores

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Sporting Cristal vs Barcelona

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur

Copa Sudamericana

5:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Zamora vs Plaza Colonia

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Real Garcilaso vs Audax Italiano

7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS – Independiente vs Fortaleza

KNVB Beker

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Heerenveen vs Feyenoord