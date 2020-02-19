Duane Holmes ruled out several weeks with lower-leg injury

Duane Holmes is slated to miss several weeks for EFL Championship side Derby County.

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu confirmed on Wednesday that Holmes has been ruled out with a lower leg injury. Holmes got the start against Huddersfield Town on Feb. 15th, but only played 29 minutes before leaving the match with the injury.

“We have lost Duane Holmes who will be out for several weeks,” Cocu said in Wednesday’s press conference. “To lose a player like that at this stage of this season isn’t something that we can enjoy, but it does give someone else an opportunity to impress.”

Holmes has been one of the Rams key players this season, scoring three goals and adding three assists in 30 appearances in all competitions. All three of his goals have come in his past eight appearances, helping the Rams to a 6-3-2 combined record in 2020.

A versatile midfielder, Holmes has linked nicely in midfield with January acquisition Wayne Rooney. The duo have started together in six matches since Rooney’s arrival from D.C. United, combining back in a Jan. 28th 3-2 league loss at Luton Town.

Holmes’ injury puts his availability in question for the upcoming U.S. Men’s National Team friendlies against the Netherlands and Wales. Holmes hasn’t been with the USMNT since a pre-Gold Cup camp, where an injury kept him from being part of the Gold Cup.

The 24-year-old joined Derby County in 2018, eventually helping Frank Lampard’s side to a place in the EFL Championship final. Holmes totaled 31 appearances in all competitions, before earning his first senior cap for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Derby County is nine points back from the final playoff spot in the EFL Championship sitting 13th in the table. The Rams face Fulham on Friday at Pride Park before visiting QPR and Sheffield Wednesday in their next two road fixtures.