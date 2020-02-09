Durkin scores first goal for Sint-Truiden on birthday

Five months after being loaned to Belgian Pro League side Sint-Truiden, Chris Durkin has scored his first goal for the club.

Durkin celebrated his 20th birthday in fine fashion, scoring in a 5-2 league win over Eupen. The goal continues a strong run of form in the starting lineup for the D.C. United loanee.

With the match put to bed, Durkin’s finish in the 90th minute stamped Sint-Truiden’s third win in 2020.

It was Durkin’s ninth-consecutive start in all competitions since Dec. 3rd. His loan with the club expires in June, but an impressive stint could see Durkin make a permanent move to the club.

Sint-Truiden’s win has them five points back of sixth place in the league standings. The top six finishers in Belgium’s First Division battle it out for a qualifying place in next season’s Champions League playoffs.

Up next for Durkin and Co. is a home date with last place Cercle Brugge.