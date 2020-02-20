FC Cincinnati signs Siem de Jong

FC Cincinnati announced the signing of Siem de Jong on Thursday, rounding out its 2020 roster just 10 days before it opens up the season.

De Jong comes from Dutch giant Ajax, where he’s served in two separate stints, one from 2007-2014, and another from 2018-2020. The 31-year-old has amassed 193 appearances at Ajax, racking up 61 goals in addition to earning six caps with the Netherlands’ senior team.

“We believe Siem will play an important role in adding to the final third and efficiency of our attack,” Cincinnati GM Gerard Nijkamp said. “Not only does he have an impressive intelligence and skillset, he has also played in some of the most prestigious competitions and has been a leader on and off the pitch throughout his career. We feel he will be a great addition to our club.”

In addition to his Ajax days, he’s also been shipped out for loan to Newcastle, PSV, and most recently Sydney FC.

“For me, when FC Cincinnati presented their plan of how the club is growing, and how they want to build the team here in the upcoming years, I felt this would be a good experience for me,” Said de Jong.

“Hopefully, I can help the club and the players to build something special here.”

It remains to be seen whether he’ll be a DP or TAM player, FC Cincinnati has until MLS’ roster compliance date of February 28th to officially decide.

He joins a team in retrograde after the once-promising tenure of head coach Ron Jans came to an end Tuesday after he stepped away from the team amidst the investigation of him allegedly using racial slurs at the team’s preseason camp in Florida.

Yoann Damet will serve as the head coach in the meantime, which isn’t unfamiliar territory to the 29-year-old.

After scouting for players in Europe throughout the offseason, Nijkamp will be returning in search of a long-term solution for Cincinnati.