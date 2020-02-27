High-stakes El Clásico matchup headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The always entertaining battle of the top two teams in Spain takes place on Saturday, with Real Madrid playing host to bitter rival Barcelona at the Bernabéu for a must-win match for both teams in regards to the title race.
Barca holds a slim two-point lead and has won its last three La Liga contests, and Madrid followed up last weekend loss to Levante with a meltdown in its UEFA Champions League match against Manchester City on Wednesday, where it blew a second-half lead and fell 2-1.
Further pressure is on Madrid, who is staring at eight consecutive El Clásico matches without a win.
Speaking of Manchester City, hardware is on the line for it on Saturday when it sees Aston Villa in the EFL League Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. City is defending the trophy for the second straight season since capturing it in 2018, while Villa hasn’t won the competition since 1996.
In the United States, the new MLS season kicks off across the weekend, will all 26 teams opening their campaigns on Saturday and Sunday, providing plenty of soccer to enjoy on TV and major streaming services.
Friday
Premier League
3 p.m. – NBCSN – Norwich City vs Leicester City
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Hertha BSC
La Liga
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid
Ligue 1
2:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Nîmes vs Olympique Marseille
Liga MX
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+,fuboTV – Toluca vs Monterrey
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Morelia vs Cruz Azul
10:10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Tijuana vs Puebla
CAF Champions League
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Zamalek vs ES Tunis
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Raja Casablanca vs TP Mazembe
Liga MX Femenil
5 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Cruz Azul vs Necaxa
Eredivisie
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Willem II vs Groningen
Super Lig
12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Alanyaspor vs Beşiktaş
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace
10 a.m. -NBC SPorts Gold- AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea
10 a.m. -NBC SPorts Gold– Newcastle United vs Burnley
10 a.m. -NBC SPorts Gold– West Ham United vs Southampton
12:30 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Watford vs Liverpool
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Hoffenheim vs Bayern München
9:30 a.m. –fuboTV– Augsburg vs Borussia M’gladbach
12:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Köln vs Schalke 04
La Liga
7 a.m. –fuboTV– Eibar vs Levante
10 a.m. –fuboTV– Valencia vs Real Betis
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Leganés vs Deportivo Alavés
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Granada vs Celta de Vigo
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Bologna
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Fiorentina
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Napoli vs Torino
Ligue 1
11:30 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– PSG vs Dijon
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Monaco vs Reims
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Montpellier vs Strasbourg
Primeira Liga
3:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Boavista vs Gil Vicente
Major League Soccer
1 p.m. –ESPN+ – DC United vs Colorado Rapids
3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs New England
3:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy
5:30 p.m. –ESPN+– SJ Earthquakes vs Toronto FC
6 p.m. –ESPN+ – Dallas vs Philadelphia Union
6 p.m. –ESPN+– Orlando City SC vs Real Salt Lake
8 p.m. -FOX, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Nashville SC vs Atlanta United
10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting KC
Liga MX
6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Pachuca vs Querétaro
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– América vs Necaxa
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM
Australian – A-League
1 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory
3:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United
Australian W-League
1 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC
6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers
Primera A
7 p.m. –fuboTV– Barcelona vs LDU Portoviejo
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hull City vs Leeds United
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Fulham vs Preston North End
CAF Champions League
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Wydad Casablanca vs Etoile du Sahel
Eredivisie
1:45 p.m. –ESPN+– PEC Zwolle vs Vitesse
Super Lig
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Trabzonspor vs Rizespor
12 p.m. –fuboTV– Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahçe
Sunday
Premier League
9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV, Telemundo – Everton vs Manchester United
9 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
EFL League Cup
11:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Aston Villa vs Manchester City
Bundesliga
7:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen
12 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt
La Liga
6 a.m. –fuboTV – Sevilla vs Osasuna
8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Athletic Club vs Villarreal
10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Espanyol vs Atlético Madrid
12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Mallorca vs Getafe
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Barcelona
Serie A
6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – AC Milan vs Genoa
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Lecce vs Atalanta
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Brescia
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Parma vs SPAL
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs Roma
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Internazionale
Ligue 1
9 a.m. –fuboTV – Nantes vs Lille
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Bordeaux vs Nice
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Saint-Étienne
Major League Soccer
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Columbus Crew vs New York City
1 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – New York RB vs FC Cincinnati
3 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Seattle Sounders FC vs Chicago Fire
5:30 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami
7:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United
Liga MX
7:45 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Santos Laguna vs Atlas
Australian A-League
12 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Central Coast Mariners
Australian W-League
12 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar
Primera A
12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Independiente del Valle vs Olmedo
5:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Macará vs Emelec
EFL League One
7 a.m. –ESPN+– Coventry City vs Sunderland
CAF Confederation Cup
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Zanaco vs Pyramids FC
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Enyimba vs Horoya
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Al-Nasr vs Hassania Agadir
1 p.m. –fuboTV– Al Masry vs RSB Berkane
Eredivisie
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs Feyenoord
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Ajax vs AZ
Super Lig
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Galatasaray vs Gençlerbirliği
