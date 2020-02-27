High-stakes El Clásico matchup headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The always entertaining battle of the top two teams in Spain takes place on Saturday, with Real Madrid playing host to bitter rival Barcelona at the Bernabéu for a must-win match for both teams in regards to the title race.

Barca holds a slim two-point lead and has won its last three La Liga contests, and Madrid followed up last weekend loss to Levante with a meltdown in its UEFA Champions League match against Manchester City on Wednesday, where it blew a second-half lead and fell 2-1.

Further pressure is on Madrid, who is staring at eight consecutive El Clásico matches without a win.

Speaking of Manchester City, hardware is on the line for it on Saturday when it sees Aston Villa in the EFL League Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. City is defending the trophy for the second straight season since capturing it in 2018, while Villa hasn’t won the competition since 1996.

In the United States, the new MLS season kicks off across the weekend, will all 26 teams opening their campaigns on Saturday and Sunday, providing plenty of soccer to enjoy on TV and major streaming services.

Friday

Premier League

3 p.m. – NBCSN – Norwich City vs Leicester City

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Hertha BSC

La Liga

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid

Ligue 1

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Nîmes vs Olympique Marseille

Liga MX

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+,fuboTV – Toluca vs Monterrey

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Morelia vs Cruz Azul

10:10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Tijuana vs Puebla

CAF Champions League

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Zamalek vs ES Tunis

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Raja Casablanca vs TP Mazembe

Liga MX Femenil

5 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Cruz Azul vs Necaxa

Eredivisie

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Willem II vs Groningen

Super Lig

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Alanyaspor vs Beşiktaş

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

10 a.m. -NBC SPorts Gold- AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea

10 a.m. -NBC SPorts Gold– Newcastle United vs Burnley

10 a.m. -NBC SPorts Gold– West Ham United vs Southampton

12:30 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Watford vs Liverpool

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Hoffenheim vs Bayern München

9:30 a.m. –fuboTV– Augsburg vs Borussia M’gladbach

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Köln vs Schalke 04

La Liga

7 a.m. –fuboTV– Eibar vs Levante

10 a.m. –fuboTV– Valencia vs Real Betis

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Leganés vs Deportivo Alavés

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Granada vs Celta de Vigo

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Bologna

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Fiorentina

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Napoli vs Torino

Ligue 1

11:30 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– PSG vs Dijon

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Monaco vs Reims

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Montpellier vs Strasbourg

Primeira Liga

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Boavista vs Gil Vicente

Major League Soccer

1 p.m. –ESPN+ – DC United vs Colorado Rapids

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs New England

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy

5:30 p.m. –ESPN+– SJ Earthquakes vs Toronto FC

6 p.m. –ESPN+ – Dallas vs Philadelphia Union

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Orlando City SC vs Real Salt Lake

8 p.m. -FOX, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Nashville SC vs Atlanta United

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting KC

Liga MX

6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Pachuca vs Querétaro

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– América vs Necaxa

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM

Australian – A-League

1 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United

Australian W-League

1 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Primera A

7 p.m. –fuboTV– Barcelona vs LDU Portoviejo

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hull City vs Leeds United

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Fulham vs Preston North End

CAF Champions League

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Wydad Casablanca vs Etoile du Sahel

Eredivisie

1:45 p.m. –ESPN+– PEC Zwolle vs Vitesse

Super Lig

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Trabzonspor vs Rizespor

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahçe

Sunday

Premier League

9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV, Telemundo – Everton vs Manchester United

9 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

EFL League Cup

11:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Bundesliga

7:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen

12 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt

La Liga

6 a.m. –fuboTV – Sevilla vs Osasuna

8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Athletic Club vs Villarreal

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Espanyol vs Atlético Madrid

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Mallorca vs Getafe

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Serie A

6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – AC Milan vs Genoa

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Lecce vs Atalanta

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Brescia

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Parma vs SPAL

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs Roma

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Internazionale

Ligue 1

9 a.m. –fuboTV – Nantes vs Lille

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Bordeaux vs Nice

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Saint-Étienne

Major League Soccer

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Columbus Crew vs New York City

1 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – New York RB vs FC Cincinnati

3 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Seattle Sounders FC vs Chicago Fire

5:30 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami

7:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United

Liga MX

7:45 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Santos Laguna vs Atlas

Australian A-League

12 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Central Coast Mariners

Australian W-League

12 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar

Primera A

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Independiente del Valle vs Olmedo

5:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Macará vs Emelec

EFL League One

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Coventry City vs Sunderland

CAF Confederation Cup

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Zanaco vs Pyramids FC

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Enyimba vs Horoya

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Al-Nasr vs Hassania Agadir

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Al Masry vs RSB Berkane

Eredivisie

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs Feyenoord

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Ajax vs AZ

Super Lig

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Galatasaray vs Gençlerbirliği