Holmes leaves Derby County draw with ankle injury

Duane Holmes has been a key figure for Derby County this season, but the American midfielder looks likely for a spell on the sidelines.

Holmes got the start on Saturday in a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town, but was substituted off in the 27th minute at Pride Park. The midfielder left with an ankle injury confirmed by Derby manager Phillip Cocu post match.

“Duane has an ankle issue,” Cocu said. “He got a kick in the ankle and his ankle twisted a little bit. We’re going to have to wait until Monday to scan him and see what the damage is.”

The Rams would extend their home unbeaten streak to six matches after the draw, had numerous chances to walk away with three points. Harry Toffolo’s goal in the 81st minute earned the visiting Terriers a point, leaving Derby County in 13th place in the EFL Championship.

Holmes has recorded four goals and four assists in 33 appearances for Derby County this season across all competitions. He’s continued to earn starts in midfield next to the likes of veteran Wayne Rooney, giving Holmes valuable experience at only 25-years-old.

Frustrating result today. Hoping the injury is nothing serious. Great to see some old faces today too 🐏 pic.twitter.com/IRBA42ED43 — Duane Holmes (@DuaneHolmes) February 15, 2020

After earning two caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team in 2019, Holmes has yet to feature for Gregg Berhalter’s team in the new year. March could be his next opportunity against Wales and the Netherlands in friendlies, should his injury not be too serious.

Up next for Derby County is a home date with Fulham on Feb. 21st at Pride Park.