Holmes likely out of contention for USMNT March friendlies

Duane Holmes has been one of the top American players in Europe this season, but is likely to miss out on another chance to play for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Holmes has been out since Feb. 15th with a lower leg injury suffered in a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town. Derby County manager Phillip Cocu confirmed the latest on the midfielder’s recovery ahead of the Rams league trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

💭 On Duane Holmes, Cocu said: “I think he will be a couple of weeks still. In this period it’s more rest and hopefully when he starts training again then the issue will be gone and he can progress.” pic.twitter.com/YFwfyB3hdc — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) February 27, 2020

Holmes has been one of the Rams key players this season, scoring three goals and adding three assists in 30 appearances in all competitions. All three of his goals have come in his past eight appearances, helping the Rams to a 6-3-2 combined record during that span.

The 24-year-old joined Derby County in 2018, eventually helping Frank Lampard’s side to a place in the EFL Championship final. Holmes totaled 31 appearances in all competitions, before earning his first senior cap for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

A versatile midfielder who can also play out wide, Holmes has only earned two caps for the USMNT since June 2019. He impressed in a 1-0 friendly loss to Jamaica in D.C. before also appearing in a 3-0 loss to Venezuela in Cincinnati.

Holmes eventually had to withdraw from the USMNT Gold Cup roster due to injury.

After a strong campaign in England, Holmes was an option for Gregg Berhalter’s March roster for trips to the Netherlands and Wales on the 26th and 30th respectively. However, his injury is likely to keep him out of contention with the next chance to appear for the USMNT coming in June’s Concacaf Nations League semifinal tie against Honduras.

As for Derby County, they remain in the race for a playoff spot in the EFL Championship. The Rams face Sheffield Wednesday this weekend before traveling to Manchester United in the sixth round of the FA Cup.