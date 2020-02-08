Holmes scores for second time this week in Derby County win

Duane Holmes continued to make a major impact for Derby County on Saturday.

The American midfielder scored his second goal in as many games this week as the Rams earned a 3-2 road win over Swansea City. Holmes got the start once again for Phillip Cocu’s side and showed his quality in front of goal in the second-half.

The Swans fought back for a 2-1 lead in the second-half after Yan Dhanda and Kyle Naughton scored two minutes apart at the Liberty Stadium. However, Holmes registered his second goal of the EFL Championship season not long after the hour mark.

The midfielder sent a low shot past Freddie Woodman in the 64th minute to level the match at 2-2. He now has three goals and three assists in 26 appearances for the Rams in all competitions.

Duane Holmes with his second goal in as many games for #DCFC. pic.twitter.com/T7gnTdzeLW — Larry Henry Jr (@lhenry019) February 8, 2020

Tom Lawrence’s 80th minute finish proved to be the game winning goal as Derby County picked up their second league win in a row and third in all competitions.

The 24-year-old also recorded an 86% passing completion rate, two successful duels, and eight recoveries. He once again played next to former Manchester United and D.C. United star Wayne Rooney in the heart of midfield.

The Rams now sit in 13th place in England’s second tier with 43 points in 31 matches. Up next is a trip to Bristol City on Feb. 12th before returning to Pride Park on Feb. 15th against Huddersfield Town.