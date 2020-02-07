Jay Berhalter to step down as U.S. Soccer's Chief Commercial Officer

U.S. Soccer will be in search of a new Chief Commercial Officer.

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Thursday that Jay Berhalter, brother of USMNT head coach Gregg, will be stepping down from his role as the organization’s CCO at the end of February. Berhalter has worked within U.S. Soccer for 15 years in two stints and is credited with having a big hand in doubling the revenue of the organization’s operation.

“Jay has played an invaluable role in the growth of our Federation and the evolution of the game in our country,” U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro said. “His deep understanding of all the technical, commercial, and business aspects of the sport will have a lasting impact on the game across America.”

Apart from time spent developing the Federation’s youth development academy, he’s worked in player development, coaching education, and referee department roles as well as serving in the FIFA Women’s World Cup organizing committee in 2003.

Berhalter was also heavy-handed in the development and sustainability of the National Women’s Soccer League, which is preparing for its eighth season and widely considered to be the globe’s top-tier of Women’s club competition.

“Having been involved in the sport since the 1994 World Cup and the start of Major League Soccer, working towards the mission of making soccer the preeminent sport in the U.S. has been a fantastic opportunity throughout my career,” Berhalter said. “I am fortunate to have worked with so many passionate teammates and proud of what we have been able to accomplish together at all levels of the game.”

“My decision to leave U.S. Soccer was not an easy one to make, but it’s the right one for my family and me at this time. Looking to the future, it is exciting to imagine the opportunities that lie ahead.”

The news comes after former U.S. Soccer CEO Dan Flynn stepped down from his role in September, leaving two major vacancies in the Federation’s office in Chicago. Berhalter worked alongside Flynn in many of the aforementioned initiatives over the last two decades.

There is no timetable for the start of the search for either position.