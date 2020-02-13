Klinsmann banned from immediate return to Hertha Berlin supervisory board

Two days after resigning as manager of Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, Jurgen Klinsmann will not make an immediate return to the club’s supervisory board.

Thursday saw club owner Lars Windhorst, president Werner Gegenbauer, and general manager Michael Preetz address the media following Klinsmann’s actions earlier this week. It was confirmed that Klinsmann would not return to his position on the board until the parties’ differences were settled.

“Unfortunately, I must say that the way Jurgen Klinsmann resigned makes a further working relationship with him on the board of Hertha BSC impossible,” Windhorst said. “Unfortunately, the way he left is so unacceptable that we cannot continue a constructive collaboration between him and the other people in charge.”

“If we can count on him and his guidance in some other form in the future after all the dust has settled, we will see. “I am neither shutting any doors, nor am I knocking anyone out as it has been written today.”

Klinsmann, 55, left his position as Hertha Berlin manager on Tuesday, just 76 days into his tenure, which was due to last until the end of the season. His record was 3-3-3 during his short stint as manager, with last weekend’s 3-1 loss to Mainz being the final result before his decision.

It was Klinsmann’s first coaching role since being USMNT head coach from 2011-16′. Immediately after his departure as manager of the Bundesliga side, Klinsmann took to social media to explain his reasons behind the move.

“Things are different in Germany, where everyone gets to have their say, everyone plays a role, the whole management structure,” Klinsmann said, suggesting he had bugs in his ear during his short tenure. “In the end only one can decide, and I feel it has to be the coach. And we disagreed there. Unfortunately we disagreed on many things.”

Klinsmann is expected to return to the board at some point this season, but it is undetermined if his relationship with Windhorst or other front office personnel can be revived. Hertha Berlin are 14th in the Bundesliga table, six points from the relegation playoff place.

“I believe he [Klinsmann] regrets the decision,” Windhorst said. “I’m sorry that we couldn’t fix things to keep hold of him, because even in the short time he was here, we noticed the effect on sponsors, advertising and income that his name had, that it could have led to big financial gains for Hertha.”