Klinsmann resigns as manager of Hertha Berlin

Jurgen Klinsmann has resigned as manager of Hertha Berlin.
The Bundesliga side announced the news on Tuesday with the club in the midst of a relegation battle. Klinsmann served as manager for 76 days after joining in late November, after replacing Ante Covic.
“As the head coach, I need the trust of the acting persons,” Klinsmann said. “Especially in a relegation battle, unity, team spirit, and focus on the basics are the most important elements. If they are not guaranteed, I cannot live up to my potential as a head coach and fulfill my responsibility.”
This marked Klinsmann’s first managerial stint since being USMNT boss from 2011-16′. The 55-year-old stated in 2019 that he would’ve led the USMNT to the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, if he was still head coach.
2020 saw Klinsmann in a coaching license issue, but it was resolved for him to remain in charge of Berlin at the time.
Berlin posted a 3-3-4 record with Klinsmann in charge and are currently 14th in the Bundesliga table with 23 points. They are six points from the relegation zone and have only won one match in the calendar year.
Up next for the club is a trip to last place Paderborn on Feb. 15th.
It was Stuttgart, his old team, where he tried his savior BS when they got relegated last year and the fans literally told him to FK off. No joke. Of course they r now coached by a Yank instead of the clown.
LOL. Waste 80 mill in 90 days and he isn’t getting supported. Pure charlatan, used car salesman, incompetent JK! Let’see. He has had his name limked w three Nat jobs. Ofc ourse no one in those feds contacted him and were shocked to hear they were interested!!!! (Japan, Ecuador…forgot the other) His news plants trying to drum up interest ans only sel promoter. so shame JK can. Ofc ourse not reported here, but in Germany….his agent offeded his coaching services to anyone in Japan and Cina last year. No one returned the calls. Not a single team was inteested. He tried the old… I am gonna save my old team when they got relegated, and the fans laughed at him and told him to literally FK off. He found his sucker at Hertha. He won a couple early games in JK fashion, ofc ourse when he was rdiing a bit high he prooted himslef, and got the US press to print the …see how good I amwe would have qualiified if u kept me…then he did what an unqualified person does. tarted to show he couldn’t to the job. This guy should felate Jurgi Lowe at very opp. Without that hire he can’t blindly rip poeple off the way he has. Lucky w Germnay but never beat a team equal or better than hi steant except Argie at home in penalties, in typical JK dour defense first fashion. Got laughed at in a real org (Bayern), destroyed TFC in several mths and made thema laughing stock, and found a real sucker in Gualti and the easil manipulated, delusional US fan base. degraded the program to shambles, as an ineffective clueless Gualtai knew it and couldn’t pull the trigger when he knew he had to. JK promised Barca to the stupid delsuional fans and gave us Bora ball, while degrading a coach most moronic US fans hated, who is clearly five times the coach JK is in Bradly. At Hertha he promised Liverpool ball, always hitting the most populist team at the time for the most gullible, desperate and biggest idiots to eat up.
….and there will still be morons who say….he had good ideas….blah, blah,blah. They r to shamed to admit they were suckered by such an obvious scoundrel, or they are truly stupid. I wish every one of those people could send they resume to my company so we know who never to ever hire for anything…sweeping floors, bathrooms you name it.
The way he has gotten his pivilleged son everything, when he didn’t have the grades for Cal, the skill to be a pro is impressive. He preaches new age bullshit while being a selfish shark.
To be clear…I am not mocking JK. The facts clearly show what he is. It’s the idiots who gobbled it up, and those who will still try to defend and incompetent, narcissitic, used car salessman, manipulative piece of garbage.. Pathetic.
Glad Konrad didnt leave Barcelona. Rumor had it he was going to leave for Hertha. Klinnsmann should just stop coaching and enjoy his money. He has employment.
