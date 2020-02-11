Klinsmann resigns as manager of Hertha Berlin

Jurgen Klinsmann has resigned as manager of Hertha Berlin.

The Bundesliga side announced the news on Tuesday with the club in the midst of a relegation battle. Klinsmann served as manager for 76 days after joining in late November, after replacing Ante Covic.

“As the head coach, I need the trust of the acting persons,” Klinsmann said. “Especially in a relegation battle, unity, team spirit, and focus on the basics are the most important elements. If they are not guaranteed, I cannot live up to my potential as a head coach and fulfill my responsibility.”

This marked Klinsmann’s first managerial stint since being USMNT boss from 2011-16′. The 55-year-old stated in 2019 that he would’ve led the USMNT to the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, if he was still head coach.

2020 saw Klinsmann in a coaching license issue, but it was resolved for him to remain in charge of Berlin at the time.

Berlin posted a 3-3-4 record with Klinsmann in charge and are currently 14th in the Bundesliga table with 23 points. They are six points from the relegation zone and have only won one match in the calendar year.

Up next for the club is a trip to last place Paderborn on Feb. 15th.