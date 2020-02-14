Lazio - Inter headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The plot thickened last week in the Serie A title race last weekend when Juventus took a surprising road loss in Verona.

In Milan, Inter overcame a first-half 2-0 deficit to beat its rival AC Milan, 4-2, which placed Antonio Conte’s side back atop the league table for the moment, but only by goal differential with 28 weeks gone in the season.

Lesser talked about, but still alive in the title race is Lazio, which sits in third and only one point behind Juve and Inter.

Saturday will see Lazio host a must-win game with Inter. The opportunity to jump to the top of the table in the second half of the season is on the line, and will be the club’s last opportunity to take a six-pointer until it meets Juve again in late April.

On Friday in Spain, the fourth vs seventh-place La Liga battle between Atletico Madrid and Valencia gives the latter an opportunity to make a push towards securing a UEFA Champions League position for next year.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s action available on TV and major streaming services:

Friday

Premier League

3 p.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt

La Liga

3 p.m. – fuboTV – Valencia vs Atlético Madrid

Ligue 1

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Monaco vs Montpellier

Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Morelia vs Tijuana

Australian A-League

3:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners

Ecuadorian Primera A

3 p.m. – fuboTV – Independiente del Valle vs Mushuc Runa

5:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Aucas vs Delfin

8 p.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo Cuenca vs LDU Quito

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Hull City vs Swansea City

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Odisha vs NorthEast United

CAF Super Cup

11 a.m. –fuboTV – ES Tunis vs Zamalek

Liga MX Femenil

4:40 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna

Super Lig

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Beşiktaş

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Southampton vs Burnley

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Norwich City vs Liverpool

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m. –fuboTV – Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen

12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Borussia M’gladbach

La Liga

7 a.m. –fuboTV – Mallorca vs Deportivo Alavés

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Getafe

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV -Villarreal vs Levante

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Granada vs Real Valladolid

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Lecce vs SPAL

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Bologna vs Genoa

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Roma

Ligue 1

11:30 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Amiens SC vs PSG

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Bordeaux vs Dijon

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Nantes vs Metz

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Toulouse vs Nice

Primeira Liga

10:30 a.m. –fuboTV – Santa Clara vs Tondela

1 p.m. –fuboTV – Benfica vs Sporting Braga

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Rio Ave vs Sporting CP

Liga MX

6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Pachuca vs Puebla

6 p.m. -Univision, fuboTV , TUDN USA- Toluca vs Pumas UNAM

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – América vs Atlas

8:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Monterrey vs Juárez

Australian A-League

1 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– West Bromwich Albion vs Nottingham Forest

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Middlesbrough vs Luton Town

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru

Eredivisie

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Twente vs AZ

1:45 p.m. –ESPN+– ADO Den Haag vs PSV

Super Lig

12 p.m. –fuboTV – Ankaragücü vs Fenerbahçe

Sunday

Premier League

9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV , TUDN USA- Köln vs Bayern München

12 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Mainz 05 vs Schalke 04

La Liga

6 a.m. –fuboTV – Sevilla vs Espanyol

8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Leganés vs Real Betis

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Eibar vs Real Sociedad

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Osasuna

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo

Serie A

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Hellas Verona

9 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes- Juventus vs Brescia

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs Fiorentina

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Parma

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs Napoli

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Inter

Ligue 1

9 a.m. –fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Brest vs Saint-Étienne

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Reims vs Rennes

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Lille vs Olympique Marseille

Primeira Liga

10 a.m. –fuboTV – Boavista vs Belenenses

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Vitória Guimarães vs Porto

Liga MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Necaxa vs Querétaro

7:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Tigres UANL

A-League

12 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Brisbane Roar

Australian W-League

12 a.m. –ESPN+– Canberra United vs Adelaide United

Primera A

3:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Guayaquil City vs Olmedo

5:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Barcelona vs Técnico Universitario

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– ATK vs Chennaiyin

Eredivisie

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Ajax vs RKC Waalwijk

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– PEC Zwolle vs Feyenoord

Super Lig

8 a.m. –fuboTV – Trabzonspor vs Sivasspor

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Galatasaray vs Yeni Malatyaspor