Lazio - Inter headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The plot thickened last week in the Serie A title race last weekend when Juventus took a surprising road loss in Verona.
In Milan, Inter overcame a first-half 2-0 deficit to beat its rival AC Milan, 4-2, which placed Antonio Conte’s side back atop the league table for the moment, but only by goal differential with 28 weeks gone in the season.
Lesser talked about, but still alive in the title race is Lazio, which sits in third and only one point behind Juve and Inter.
Saturday will see Lazio host a must-win game with Inter. The opportunity to jump to the top of the table in the second half of the season is on the line, and will be the club’s last opportunity to take a six-pointer until it meets Juve again in late April.
On Friday in Spain, the fourth vs seventh-place La Liga battle between Atletico Madrid and Valencia gives the latter an opportunity to make a push towards securing a UEFA Champions League position for next year.
Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s action available on TV and major streaming services:
Friday
Premier League
3 p.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
La Liga
3 p.m. – fuboTV – Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
Ligue 1
2:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Monaco vs Montpellier
Liga MX
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Morelia vs Tijuana
Australian A-League
3:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners
Ecuadorian Primera A
3 p.m. – fuboTV – Independiente del Valle vs Mushuc Runa
5:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Aucas vs Delfin
8 p.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo Cuenca vs LDU Quito
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Hull City vs Swansea City
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Odisha vs NorthEast United
CAF Super Cup
11 a.m. –fuboTV – ES Tunis vs Zamalek
Liga MX Femenil
4:40 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna
Super Lig
12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Beşiktaş
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Southampton vs Burnley
12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Norwich City vs Liverpool
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen
9:30 a.m. –fuboTV – Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen
12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Borussia M’gladbach
La Liga
7 a.m. –fuboTV – Mallorca vs Deportivo Alavés
10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Getafe
12:30 p.m. –fuboTV -Villarreal vs Levante
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Granada vs Real Valladolid
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Lecce vs SPAL
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Bologna vs Genoa
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Roma
Ligue 1
11:30 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Amiens SC vs PSG
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Bordeaux vs Dijon
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Nantes vs Metz
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Toulouse vs Nice
Primeira Liga
10:30 a.m. –fuboTV – Santa Clara vs Tondela
1 p.m. –fuboTV – Benfica vs Sporting Braga
3:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Rio Ave vs Sporting CP
Liga MX
6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Pachuca vs Puebla
6 p.m. -Univision, fuboTV , TUDN USA- Toluca vs Pumas UNAM
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – América vs Atlas
8:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Monterrey vs Juárez
Australian A-League
1 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City
3:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– West Bromwich Albion vs Nottingham Forest
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Middlesbrough vs Luton Town
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru
Eredivisie
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Twente vs AZ
1:45 p.m. –ESPN+– ADO Den Haag vs PSV
Super Lig
12 p.m. –fuboTV – Ankaragücü vs Fenerbahçe
Sunday
Premier League
9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Newcastle United
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV , TUDN USA- Köln vs Bayern München
12 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Mainz 05 vs Schalke 04
La Liga
6 a.m. –fuboTV – Sevilla vs Espanyol
8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Leganés vs Real Betis
10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Eibar vs Real Sociedad
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Osasuna
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo
Serie A
6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Hellas Verona
9 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes- Juventus vs Brescia
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs Fiorentina
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Parma
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs Napoli
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Inter
Ligue 1
9 a.m. –fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Brest vs Saint-Étienne
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Reims vs Rennes
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Lille vs Olympique Marseille
Primeira Liga
10 a.m. –fuboTV – Boavista vs Belenenses
12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Vitória Guimarães vs Porto
Liga MX
6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Necaxa vs Querétaro
7:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Tigres UANL
A-League
12 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Brisbane Roar
Australian W-League
12 a.m. –ESPN+– Canberra United vs Adelaide United
Primera A
3:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Guayaquil City vs Olmedo
5:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Barcelona vs Técnico Universitario
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– ATK vs Chennaiyin
Eredivisie
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Ajax vs RKC Waalwijk
10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– PEC Zwolle vs Feyenoord
Super Lig
8 a.m. –fuboTV – Trabzonspor vs Sivasspor
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Galatasaray vs Yeni Malatyaspor
