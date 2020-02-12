Lichaj expected to miss remainder of season

Eric Lichaj is unlikely to play again this season for Hull City.

The Hull City captain and American veteran suffered torn ligaments in his ankle on Saturday in a 1-1 draw at Reading. Lichaj started the game for the Tigers, but was substituted off in the 70th minute. Hull City manager Grant McCann gave the verdict on Lichaj’s injury, as well as Liverpool loanee Herbie Kane.

“Eric and Herbie going to be out for the foreseeable future – at least two or three months which means they’re probably going to miss the rest of the season,” McCann said.

“They’ve both torn ligaments in their ankles. It’s exactly the same injury, which is bizarre. It is two blows for us. I think both are going to get a second opinion from a specialist. But it is very unlikely we will see them again this season.”

Lichaj has been one of Hull’s best performers this season, despite the team struggling so far in 2020. After wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United in two separate competitions, the Tigers have been on a seven-match winless run in all competitions.

The 31-year-old Lichaj has made 29 appearances in the EFL Championship this season, captaining the side since the summer. He’s registered two assists while seeing time at both right back and centerback.

Hull City are 15th in England’s second tier with 40 points from 32 matches. The club lost its top two goalscorers in Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) and Kamil Grosicki (West Bromwich Albion) in the January Transfer Window and now lost another key figure in the locker room.

They are 10 points from safety in the Championship with 14 matches remaining this season. Up next is a home date with Swansea City on Feb. 14th.