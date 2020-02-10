McKennie, Chandler among American contingent in German Cup quarterfinals

The German Cup quarterfinal draw took place on Sunday with five senior American players learning their fates for the next round.

Weston McKennie, Alfredo Morales, Zack Steffen, Timmy Chandler, and Josh Sargent all will be in March’s quarterfinals which are set to take place on March 3-4.

McKennie and Schalke will face the toughest task in the form of defending cup winners Bayern Munich. David Wagner’s side will host the Bavarian giants in Gelsenkirchen. The 21-year-old McKennie has made 18 appearances this season for Schalke, helping them eliminate Hertha Berlin in the Round of 16.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt will host Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen at Commerzbank Arena in what would be the third meeting between the sides this season. Chandler has made 15 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals in his last four league matches.

Sargent has totaled 16 appearances in all competitions, recently playing 40 minutes in Bremen’s 3-2 upset win over Borussia Dortmund. He has two goals and two assists, but has not started a game since Jan. 26th.

The final two American players who could feature are Fortuna Dusseldorf’s Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales. Standing in the Bundesliga side’s way is fourth-tier club FC Saarbrucken, who have pulled upsets in the last three rounds of the competitions.

Morales has appeared in Dusseldorf’s prior three German Cup matches, recently assisting in a 5-2 win over FC Kaiserslautern. He’s made 19 appearances in total this campaign.

Steffen has returned to training after dealing with a knee injury since December. He started and played 90 minutes in Dusseldorf’s opening round win back in Aug. 2019, but has not played in the last two rounds in wins over Erzgebirge Aue and Kaiserslautern.

Here’s the entire German Cup quarterfinal draw:

Schalke vs. Bayern Munich

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen

FC Saarbrücken vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Union Berlin