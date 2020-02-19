Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 1

Inter Miami is not the only new addition to South Florida.

New weekly podcast Miami Total Futbol Radio has officially launched. SBI senior writer and long-time MLS reporter Franco Panizo and BeIN Sports commentator Eric Krakauer co-host the first episode of the bilingual show that is focusing on all things Inter Miami and releasing every Tuesday morning.

The two South Florida residents welcome listeners in the debut episode, and provide them with a preview of what to expect from both the podcast and David Beckham’s expansion MLS team this season.

Give Episode 1 a listen below: