Milan Derby headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The Derby della Madonnina between Inter and AC Milan takes center stage on Sunday.

The San Siro will surely be packed out as Inter remains right on the heels of Juventus in the league table, but if the pressure of the derby isn’t enough, AC Milan is unbeaten in all competitions in its last six matches, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will face Inter for the first time since rejoining AC Milan this winter.

In Germany, the battle for first place in the Bundesliga takes place in Munich, with first-place Bayern looking to extend its lead on RB Leipzig just a week after overtaking Leipzig in the standings.

Elsewhere, Friday night’s Women’s CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers head towards the business end with Canada and Costa Rica squaring off, and the USWNT vs Mexico. The winners from each match will play Sunday.

Friday

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg

La Liga

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Eibar

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Bologna

Ligue 1

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Angers SCO vs Lille

Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Puebla vs Santos Laguna

10:10 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Tijuana vs Toluca

Women’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying

7 p.m.- fuboTV– Canada vs Costa Rica

10 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV– USA vs Mexico

Australian A-League

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory

5:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Bristol City vs Birmingham City

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Everton vs Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford

La Liga

7 a.m. –fuboTV – Levante vs Leganés

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Getafe vs Valencia

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Villarreal

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Granada

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Fiorentina vs Atalanta

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs S a.m.pdoria

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Juventus

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Wolfsburg vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

9:30 a.m. –fuboTV FOX Deportes- Freiburg vs Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Schalke 04 vs Paderborn

12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund

Liga MX

6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Cruz Azul vs Pachuca

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Tigres UANL vs Guadalajara

10 p.m. -Univision, fuboTV , TUDN USA- León vs Monterrey

Australian A-League

1 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Wigan Athletic vs Preston North End

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Reading vs Hull City

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– ATK vs Odisha

Eredivisie

12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2- Groningen vs Vitesse

1:45 p.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs Willem II

1:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Heerenveen vs VVV

2:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 2 – RKC Waalwijk vs PEC Zwolle

Super Lig

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs Alanyaspor

Sunday

Premier League

9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Sheffield United vs AFC Bournemouth

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester City vs West Ham United

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Borussia M’gladbach vs Köln

12 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Bayern München vs RB Leipzig

La Liga

6 a.m. –fuboTV – Espanyol vs Mallorca

8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Athletic Club

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Osasuna vs Real Madrid

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Betis vs Barcelona

Serie A

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– SPAL vs Sassuolo

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Cagliari

9 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Napoli vs Lecce

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Brescia vs Udinese

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Parma vs Lazio

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Inter vs AC Milan

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -ESPN2 Caribbean, DAZN, Canal+ France, A…- PSG vs Olympique Lyonnais

Liga MX

1 p.m. – Univision, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas vs Atlético San Luis

9 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA – Juárez vs Necaxa

Women’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying

6 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – TBD

Australian A-League

12 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners

EFL Championship

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Utrecht vs Ajax

8:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1- Sparta Rotterdam vs ADO Den Haag

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– AZ vs Feyenoord

10:45 a.m. -Fox Sports 1 – Emmen vs Twente