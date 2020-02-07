Milan Derby headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The Derby della Madonnina between Inter and AC Milan takes center stage on Sunday.
The San Siro will surely be packed out as Inter remains right on the heels of Juventus in the league table, but if the pressure of the derby isn’t enough, AC Milan is unbeaten in all competitions in its last six matches, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will face Inter for the first time since rejoining AC Milan this winter.
In Germany, the battle for first place in the Bundesliga takes place in Munich, with first-place Bayern looking to extend its lead on RB Leipzig just a week after overtaking Leipzig in the standings.
Elsewhere, Friday night’s Women’s CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers head towards the business end with Canada and Costa Rica squaring off, and the USWNT vs Mexico. The winners from each match will play Sunday.
Friday
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg
La Liga
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Eibar
Serie A
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Bologna
Ligue 1
2:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Angers SCO vs Lille
Liga MX
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Puebla vs Santos Laguna
10:10 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Tijuana vs Toluca
Women’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying
7 p.m.- fuboTV– Canada vs Costa Rica
10 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV– USA vs Mexico
Australian A-League
3:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory
5:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Bristol City vs Birmingham City
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Everton vs Crystal Palace
12:30 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford
La Liga
7 a.m. –fuboTV – Levante vs Leganés
10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Getafe vs Valencia
12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Villarreal
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Granada
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Fiorentina vs Atalanta
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs S a.m.pdoria
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Juventus
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Wolfsburg vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
9:30 a.m. –fuboTV FOX Deportes- Freiburg vs Hoffenheim
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Schalke 04 vs Paderborn
12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund
Liga MX
6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Cruz Azul vs Pachuca
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Tigres UANL vs Guadalajara
10 p.m. -Univision, fuboTV , TUDN USA- León vs Monterrey
Australian A-League
1 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers
3:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Wigan Athletic vs Preston North End
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Reading vs Hull City
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– ATK vs Odisha
Eredivisie
12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2- Groningen vs Vitesse
1:45 p.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs Willem II
1:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Heerenveen vs VVV
2:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 2 – RKC Waalwijk vs PEC Zwolle
Super Lig
12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs Alanyaspor
Sunday
Premier League
9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Sheffield United vs AFC Bournemouth
11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester City vs West Ham United
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Borussia M’gladbach vs Köln
12 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Bayern München vs RB Leipzig
La Liga
6 a.m. –fuboTV – Espanyol vs Mallorca
8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Athletic Club
10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Osasuna vs Real Madrid
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Betis vs Barcelona
Serie A
6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– SPAL vs Sassuolo
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Cagliari
9 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Napoli vs Lecce
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Brescia vs Udinese
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Parma vs Lazio
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Inter vs AC Milan
Ligue 1
3 p.m. -ESPN2 Caribbean, DAZN, Canal+ France, A…- PSG vs Olympique Lyonnais
Liga MX
1 p.m. – Univision, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas vs Atlético San Luis
9 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA – Juárez vs Necaxa
Women’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying
6 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – TBD
Australian A-League
12 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners
EFL Championship
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Utrecht vs Ajax
8:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1- Sparta Rotterdam vs ADO Den Haag
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– AZ vs Feyenoord
10:45 a.m. -Fox Sports 1 – Emmen vs Twente
