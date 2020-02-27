MLS 2020: Nagbe, Zimmerman and the Familiar Faces in New Places

The 2020 offseason saw some shuffling between MLS sides, with the highest concentration on the expansion sides Nashville SC and Inter Miami having the advantage of the expansion drafts.

Deals were also made between teams, as well as some waiver pickups.

Here’s a closer look at some MLS players you might recognize that will be sporting new colors in 2020:

Nashville SC

Four key additions for Nashville’s inaugural MLS roster came from within the league. The club sent cash and assets out to Chicago Fire and LAFC respectively for the services of Dax McCarty and Walker Zimmerman.

Too, striker David Accam and defender Dan Lovitz were bargained for with cash. Accam has shifted hands a few times recently but comes to Nashville from Columbus Crew, Lovitz comes from Montréal Impact.

Inter Miami FC

David Beckham’s side wasted little time bringing in some valuable league experience when it plucked goalkeeper Luis Robles from the New York Red Bulls, and midfielders Lee Nguyen from LAFC and Wil Trapp from Columbus Crew.

The team also picked up two players from FC Cincinnati’s 2019 MLS roster in midfielder Victor Ulloa and defender Alvas Powell.

LA Galaxy

The next stop in Sacha Kljestan’s tenured MLS career is LA Galaxy, where former Chicago Fire striker Aleksandar Katai will be joining him.

Columbus Crew

The Crew added to both ends of the field with MLS regulars after sending cash to Atlanta United for defender Darlington Nagbe and selecting DP striker Fanendo Adi from Cincinnati on waivers.

Los Angeles FC

English striker Bradley Wright-Phillips joined LAFC after a six-year stay wt New York Red Bulls. The 34-year-old will bolster the depth of the high-flying team’s attacking department.

Minnesota United FC

Departing from LAFC, goalkeeper Tyler Miller was out of contract and filled a glaring need the Loons had after the departure of Vito Manonne.

D.C. United

Despite being as productive as a first-ever SuperDraft pick could prove to be, Atlanta United wasn’t able to come to terms with Julian Gressel, who opted for a move to D.C. United and signed a multi-year deal.

Atlanta United FC

After three seasons with Real Salt Lake, defender Brooks Lennon will now suit up for the Five Stripes.

Colorado Rapids

,The Rapids added the services of Nicolas Benezet who helped propel Toronto FC past Atlanta United in the 2019 Eastern Conference Championship, and defender Auston Trusty from Philadelphia Union.

Houston Dynamo

A trio of inter-league players came to Houston in the offseason. Striker Darwin Quintero from Minnesota United, Zarek Valentin from Portland Timbers, and Victor Cabrera Montréal Impact.

FC Cincinnati

One of the more quiet additions in the facelift of FC Cincinnati, Haris Medunjanin came from Philadelphia Union on end-of-year waivers after playing every minute of the regular season in 2019.

FC Dallas

Another Union departure, winger Fafa Picault joins FC Dallas on the heels of a five-goal season.

New England Revolution

Kelyn Rowe returns to the team he spent the first six years of his career with after a two-year departure.

Real Salt Lake

Nine-year MLS vet joined Real Salt Lake as a free agent in the offseason after a productive year split between Columbus Crew and Atlanta United, where he chipped in four goals in 14 starts.