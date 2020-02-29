MLS Saturday Rewind: Late Lewis winner lifts Rapids past DCU, Impact win Henry's MLS debut, and more)

The 2020 MLS Regular Season began with several late goals in the opening day’s early matches.

The Colorado Rapids opened the season with a dramatic stoppage-time winner on the road against D.C. United. They conceded the first goal, but got the winner in the 92nd minute just before the final whistle.

The Montreal Impact got in on the late winner action as well as Maxi Urruti chipped home a winner in the 80th minute against the New England Revolution. Meanwhile, in Houston, Chicharito was relatively pedestrian in his LA Galaxy debut.

Still to come is the debut of Nashville SC as they take on Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium, Toronto FC traveling to San Jose to begin its Eastern Conference title defense, and three other MLS games this evening.

Here’s a full rundown of the opening day of the 2020 season.

D.C United 1, RAPIDS 2

(Canouse 60′)-(Kamara 67′. Lewis 90+2′)

The Rapids opened 2020 in thrilling fashion thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Jonathan Lewis. An 85th-minute sub, Lewis pounced on a loose ball at the end of a mad scramble in the D.C. penalty area. The goal came with nearly the last kick of the match, and helped the Rapids to the victory despite conceding the opening goal.

After a scoreless first half, D.C. United broke the deadlock on a corner that found the head of Russell Canouse right before the hour mark. This came just a couple minutes after Steve Birnbaum had the best chance of the game when he smacked a header off the crossbar from just outside the six-yard box. Colorado didn’t allow the hosts to enjoy the lead for long. Kei Kamara opened his 2020 account when he rose to head home a long-distance cross from Jack Price.

Prior to the goals, the goalkeepers were the stars as both Bill Hamid and Clint Irwin made their fair share of nice saves. There were also a couple near misses on both sides before the Birnbaum crossbar.

The Rapids take the win into their home opener next Saturday night against Orlando City while D.C. remain at home to take on Inter Miami earlier that afternoon.

IMPACT 2, Revolution 1

(Quioto 37′, Urruti 80′)-(Bunbury 13′)

A late winner by Maximiliano Urruti helped the Impact open their regular season with a victory in Thierry Henry’s first MLS match in charge of the Impact.

Teal Bunbury opened the scoring off a well-worked corner early in the first half, volleying home past a helpless Clément Diop. The Impact would respond through a set-piece of their own right before half-time, as new signing Romell Quioto nodded home unmarked at the back post.

With just under twenty minutes to play, substitute Wilfried Zahibo fired the Revolution ahead from another set-piece, but it was later overturned by referee Chris Penso after consulting VAR.

Just when the game seemed destined for a draw, Urruti pounced on a long ball from Saphir Taïder and caught Matt Turner off his line. His lob handed the Impact their first three points of the season and kicked off the Thierry Henry era on the right foot.

The Impact will now turn their attention to FC Dallas while Bruce Arena’s men take on the new-look Chicago Fire next.

Houston Dynamo 1, LA Galaxy 1

(Manotas 54′)-(Pavon 13′)

Chicharito made his much anticipated MLS debut in front of a packed house at BBVA Stadium in Houston, but the Mexican star was rather quiet in his first game with the LA Galaxy as they drew with the Dynamo.

Cristian Pavon scored the opener in this one with a fantastic individual effort in the 13th minute. He cut inside, dribbled to the top of the box and launched a beautiful curling shot into the top corner of the net for an electric first goal of the season.

Despite that early goal going against them, the Dynamo were often the better of the two sides and they were rewarded for their efforts in the 54th minute. Mauro Manotas tied the game when the Galaxy defense lost track of him on the right side of the Dynamo attack, allowing him to slot one home inside the near post.

The Galaxy will wonder how they didn’t go in front in the 66th minute. Pavon led a break against a scrambled Dynamo defense before picking out Joe Corona, who got back-to-back shots cleared off the line by Houston defenders. They also had a couple other chances as momentum swung their way in the final 20 minutes, but they couldn’t put any of them away.

The Galaxy have their home opener next Saturday night against the Vancouver Whitecaps while the Dynamo are on the road at Sporting Kansas City.

Earthquakes vs. Toronto FC (5:30 p.m.- ESPN+)

FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union (6 p.m.- ESPN+)

Orlando City vs. Real Salt Lake (6 p.m.- ESPN+)

Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United (8 p.m.- FOX)

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Sporting KC (10:30 p.m.- ESPN+)