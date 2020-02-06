MLS Ticker: Diomande suffers broken foot, Lodeiro out with tendinitis, and more

Defending Supporters’ Shield winners LAFC will be without one of their physical attacking options for the near future after a recent preseason injury.

LAFC head coach Bob Bradley confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that striker Adama Diomande suffered a broken foot in a friendly with NYCFC. Diomande has a fracture of the fourth metatarsal on his right foot and there is no timetable for his return.

The 29-year-old Norwegian joined LAFC in 2018 and went on to total 12 goals and four assists in 18 appearances. He followed up his debut season in MLS with 10 goals and seven assists in 27 combined league matches.

Diomande missed a month of action for the Western Conference club after entering the league’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program in September. He was reinstated in October and made two appearances in the MLS Cup Playoffs, scoring two goals.

“We’ll miss him at the beginning of the season,” Bradley said. “But we’re confident that this is an injury that will heal in a strong way and he’ll be back and ready to contribute.”

LAFC opens their 2020 season at Liga MX side Club Leon in the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16. They open MLS play against newcomers Inter Miami on March 1st.

Lodeiro remains out for Sounders with tendinitis

Nicolas Lodeiro remains out of Seattle Sounders preseason, but is expected back prior to the team’s opening match of the Concacaf Champions League.

Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer confirmed Tuesday that Lodeiro is out due to tendonitis. The midfielder is in his native Uruguay receiving treatment for the issue, but is expected to meet the team in Mexico during the second-half of training camp.

“Yes, I know his whereabouts,” Schmetzer said. “[Tendonitis] has been a lingering issue. He had it toward the end of last year. We always try and pull out all the stops as far as getting people prepared for the season. Nico wants to make sure he’s 100 percent for the start of the season.”

Lodeiro has been a vital part of the Sounders attack since joining in 2016. He’s recorded 26 goals and 48 assists for the Western Conference club, recently winning his first MLS Cup. Should his injury linger, the Sounders will need to rely on fellow midfielder Cristian Roldan for production.

The Sounders visit Honduran side C.D. Olimpia on Feb. 20th in their Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 draw.

Sounders use TAM to add defender Andrade

The Seattle Sounders have used Targeted Allocation Money to bolster their defensive options.

Yeimar Gómez Andrade joined the Sounders on Wednesday from Argentina Superliga side Union de Sante Fe. Andrade will occupy an international roster spot after playing eight professional seasons in Argentina.

Andrade spent the last three seasons with Union de Sante Fe, starting all 64 of his league appearances and tallying five goals. He’s also played for Independiente Rivadavia, Rosario Central, Arsenal de Sarandi and Tiro Federal, totaling 156 appearances across all competitions. He becomes the sixth first team defender on the Sounders roster heading into the 2020 MLS season.

“We are excited to announce the signing of Yeimar, who brings a wealth of athleticism and experience to a position of need for us,” Sounders General Manager & President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey said. “Combined with João Paulo, we’ve now added a pair of key offseason pieces that puts our roster in a good spot as the season approaches.”

The Colombian will hope to play a key role for the defending MLS Champs.

Galaxy sign defender DePuy from USL affiliate Galaxy II

The L.A. Galaxy added defensive depth from their USL affiliate ahead of the 2020 MLS season.

Nick Depuy signed a first team contract on Wednesday, joining from L.A. Galaxy II. The 25-year-old is coming off a sensational season with Galaxy II, eventually being named the club’s Defender of the Year.

“Nick has shown promise in his career with LA Galaxy II and we are confident in his ability to play at an MLS level,” LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese said. “He was one of our most consistent defenders last season for Los Dos and we believe he will grow in his role on the first team. We look forward to Nick continuing to represent this club.”

DePuy signed a contract with Galaxy II in March 2019 totaling 26 appearances for the club. He helped Galaxy II earn a spot in the 2019 USL Championship Playoffs.

The Irvine, Calif., native played collegiately at the University of California Santa Barbara, where he accumulated 83 appearances. He scored 31 goals and added four assists before eventually being named a semi-finalist for the MAC-Hermann Trophy.

The L.A. Galaxy face Western Conference rivals Houston Dynamo on Feb. 29th in their regular season opener.

FC Cincy add midfielder Regattin

FC Cincinnati continued their recent acquisitions of playmakers on Wednesday.

The club signed Moroccan midfielder free agent Adrien Regattin. Regattin will occupy an international roster spot after being without a club since Summer 2019.

Regattin, 28, made 279 career appearances in 10 professional seasons. He scored 25 goals and added 27 assists, playing for French side Toulouse and Turkish sides Osmanlispor and Belediyespor.

“We are happy to add a versatile attack-minded player in Adrien to our current group,” FC Cincinnati General Manager Gerard Nijkamp said. “We look forward to getting him acclimated with the club and city ahead of our second MLS season.”

Regattin left Belediyespor after the 2018-19 season, but should help FC Cincy improve from a last place finish in their inaugural MLS campaign.

Tottenham youth defender training with Impact

Thierry Henry has an English youth defender joining the club in training.

Tottenham defender Luis Bings joined the Impact in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Wednesday and will remain with the club for now. The 18-year-old joins after making 24 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham’s Under-19 and Under-18 team this season.

Binks, a centerback, has appeared in the UEFA Youth League as well as the EFL Trophy. He made his debut for England’s Under-19 Men’s National Team in Sept. 2019 and has worked his way through the youth ranks in his native country.

Should Binks join the club on a permanent basis, he will become the third defender added since Henry took over as head coach.

The Impact conceded 60 goals in 2019, the fourth-most in MLS.