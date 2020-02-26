Pity, Josef Martinez shine as Atlanta United advances in Concacaf Champions League

Atlanta United took a lead at Third Fifth Bank Stadium on Tuesday night and didn’t look back against Motagua.

The MLS side advanced to the 2020 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals after a 3-0 second leg win over the Honduran visitors. Pity Martinez scored his first goals of the competition, while Josef Martinez made it two goals in two appearances against Motagua.

It was a strong first-half for the Five Stripes who had numerous chances to score, despite being out possessed. However, it was one of their key playmakers who swung the match in the hosts favor.

Pity Martinez shimmied away from the Motagua backline inside of the box, before rifling a low effort into the bottom-right corner in the 40th minute.

The lead would be extended in the 61st minute with both Martinez’s linking up for the finish. Pity picked up possession just over midfield before unleashing a through ball for Josef to chase. Josef would round Motagua keeper Jonathan Felipe Rougier and tap into an empty goal.

Frank de Boer’s side continued to keep the pressure on with Pity Martinez scoring his second goal of the night. Rougier collided with Josef Martinez just outside of the box, allowing the Argentinian to race into the box and chip home the loose ball.

The MLS side would hold on for the home victory, not allowing a single shot on goal from Motagua.

Up next is the start of MLS play for the Five Stripes who visit expansion side Nashville SC on Saturday.