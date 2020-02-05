Projecting the USMNT roster for the March friendlies: Pulisic, Reyna, Dest and more

The important matches are fast approaching, meaning the opportunities to look at new faces are fading fast for U.S. Men’s National Team coach Gregg Berhalter.

The January USMNT camp has wrapped up and while some young prospects boosted their stock —like Uly Llanez, Jesus Ferreira and Sam Vines — the overall impact of the camp will be felt much more by the Olympic qualifying team than the full-strength USMNT.

The March friendlies against the Netherlands and Wales will provide Berhalter an opportunity to look at some new faces, though we shouldn’t be expecting a full-blown influx of newcomers. Those matches are important for helping the USMNT prepare for Nations League, but the fact that some key players like Reggie Cannon and Jackson Yueill are expected to take part in Olympic qualifying shows that the March friendlies aren’t going to be a full-blown dress rehearsal for the Nations League knockout rounds.

We should expect a starting lineup against the Dutch that is pretty close to a first-team group, but the camp should feature some in-form players like Timmy Chandler, Duane Holmes and Ventura Alvarado, who could make their cases for starting roles.

Here is a closer look at the USMNT squad we would see called in come March:

Goalkeepers

Sean Johnson, Brad Guzan, Bill Hamid.

Zack Steffen is currently sidelined by persistent knee tendonitis, and until we have a better sense of a timetable on his return, it’s time to consider what the position will look like in March without him (that said, if he’s healthy and playing a month from now, he’s the clear-cut starter).

Without Steffen, Johnson is the number one, as evidenced by his start against Costa Rica. Brad Guzan moved past Johnson in the second half of 2019, but missing the January camp (due to Atlanta United not releasing him) could wind up costing him that spot.

Bill Hamid impressed in the January camp and could move ahead of Guzan, especially if Berhalter decides to take a look at a younger option, like Ethan Horvath, who isn’t playing regularly at Club Brugge, but who still is a top American goalkeeper prospect.

Missed the Cut– Matt Turner, Ethan Horvath

Defenders

DeAndre Yedlin, Timmy Chandler, John Brooks, Aaron Long, Ventura Alvarado, Walker Zimmerman, Sergino Dest, Antonee Robinson

This group is much more a “Who deserves to get called in, based on performance” group than a “who Berhalter would prefer” group. Chandler, Alvarado and Robinson are all deserving of calls, but it’s probably ambitious to think he’ll call in all three.

Why might it happen? Cannon’s expected deployment to Olympic qualifying coupled with Miazga’s long-term ankle injury has created some openings and Chandler and Alvarado are very worthy of being called in.

That leaves Robinson, who could also be deployed to Olympic qualifying, if Wigan releases him for the tournament. As things stand, Berhalter could very likely bring back in veteran Tim Ream, who he has preferred as a left back option, but if Berhalter goes with Yedlin as his starting right back, and Sergino Dest as his left back, he could let Ream stay home and give Robinson and chance to be part of the his first USMNT camp in almost a year.

The centerback spots are set with Brooks and Long as first-choice starters, even if Brooks persists on the bench at Wolfsburg. Will Ventura Alvarado receive his first call-up from Berhalter? He has earned it, and it’s tough to see a better left-footed centerback option available behind Brooks.

Missed the cut– Matt Miazga, Nick Lima, Matt Olosunde

Midfielders

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Sebastian Lletget, Duane Holmes, Alfredo Morales, Cristian Roldan

This is a pretty straightforward group, with Duane Holmes a player who is playing too well to ignore at the moment. He was passed over in the fall, in what was a bit of a surprise, but give how well he is currently playing for Derby County, Berhalter would be wise to give him another look.

Will Christian Pulisic be available? He has yet to return from the adductor injury he suffered at the start of the year, so we can’t assume he’ll be ready to go six weeks from now. For now, we’ll take the optimistic projection that he’ll be back in action for Chelsea soon.

The injury absence of Michael Bradley coupled with Jackson Yueill’s deployment to the Olympic qualifying team leaves the defensive midfield role to be occupied by Tyler Adams, though it will be interesting to see if Berhalter considers moving Adams into an advanced role next to McKennie, with Pulisic sliding out wide. That would leave the defensive midfield role to Morales, unless Berhalter’s desire to have more of a distributor in that role leads him to bring back Wil Trapp.

Julian Green would have merited a look before the recent injuries that have sidelined him. It is looking more and more like he will need to wait until the summer for a first look from Berhalter.

Something to watch for is if any top Under-23 midfielders have their Under-23 call-ups rejected by their clubs, which could then lead to them being part of the USMNT group. Richie Ledezma is one such candidate.

Missed the cut – Wil Trapp, Julian Green

Forwards

Jozy Altidore, Josh Sargent, Jordan Morris, Paul Arriola, Gyasi Zardes, Gio Reyna, Tyler Boyd

Will Berhalter bring three strikers? If not, then that means leaving one of Altidore, Sargent or Zardes home. Zardes has worked on the wing before, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that we see all three. Berhalter could let Altidore stay with Toronto FC in order to lighten his workload, but he also could decide he wants to try and have as close to his first-choice lineup available to face the Netherlands.

Gio Reyna is coming off scoring his first professional goal, and has started to earn regular substitute’s appearances for Borussia Dortmund. He is an enticing winger prospect that Berhalter should be in a hurry to bring into camp.

Tim Weah has yet to return to action for Lille, having missed nearly six months of game time, but he deserves a mention here because there’s a chance he could return to action in a week. If he starts playing soon, and can earn minutes, Berhalter will have to consider taking a look, especially since it’s highly unlikely Weah would be released for Olympic qualifying.

Emmanuel Sabbi is another intriguing option who isn’t likely to be released for Olympic qualifying, but who could merit a look, especially if Berhalter decides to go with a roster heavy on European-based players and light on MLS players.

Missed the cut – Tim Weah, Emmanuel Sabbi, Lynden Gooch.

What do you think of this projected squad? Who are you happy to see included? Who is missing that you feel should be called up in March?

Share your thoughts below.