Pulisic remains out with no clear timetable for Chelsea return

Christian Pulisic remains out for Premier League side Chelsea with the Blues set to face Tottenham in a must-win London Derby on Saturday.

Pulisic has not featured for Frank Lampard’s side since a 1-1 New Years Day road draw at Brighton & Hove Albion. The 21-year-old has been out with a groin injury and is not expected back anytime soon for the Blues.

“Christian Pulisic is still not fit,” Lampard said in Friday’s press conference. “I can’t give you an exact date. It’s a difficult injury and we’re working on that.”

Since making his move to London, Pulisic has scored five goals and two assists in 16 Premier League appearances. He’s also scored one goal and added one assist in four Champions League appearances and one assist in Carabao Cup play.

Pulisic’s absence has allowed Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Pedro, and Mason Mount all fight for minutes in the first team squad, but has left Lampard without the American during a race for the top-four. His injuries this campaign has also cost him to miss several international breaks with the U.S. Men’s National Team, last appearing in a 3-0 friendly loss to Mexico in September.

Chelsea begin their UCL Round of 16 tie against Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on Feb. 25th at Stamford Bridge, with Pulisic unlikely to be ready for the first leg. Should he recover in time, Pulisic could be back for the return trip to Germany on March 18th as well as USMNT friendly matches against Wales on the 26th and the Netherlands on the 30th.