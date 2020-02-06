Report: American soccer promotion/relegation lawsuit loses final appeal

Riccardo Silva’s efforts to try and bring promotion and relegation to American soccer have ended in another courtroom defeat.
The wealthy owner of Miami FC and former backer of the NASL saw his lawsuit against U.S. Soccer suffer another loss. The lawsuit seeking the installation of promotion and relegation in professional American soccer came to an end after the Court of Arbitration for Sports upheld a FIFA ruling that determined Major League Soccer was not obligated to operate in an open system with promotion and relegation, despite wording in FIFA bylaws that could be read to suggest that promotion and relegation is mandatory in all leagues.
According to the New York Times, the “CAS ruling states that FIFA’s rules only applied to competitions that already existed as a pyramid structure”.
The ruling effectively states that FIFA as the game’s overlord can decided whatever it likes when it comes to its rules pic.twitter.com/PA7f7VJplQ
— tariq panja (@tariqpanja) February 6, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The ruling is a death blow to efforts to bring promotion and relegation to the top of American soccer, as Major League Soccer expands to 26 teams in 2020, and moves toward becoming a 30-team league.
Silva initially filed his lawsuit more than two years ago, when Miami FC was one of the remaining teams in NASL as the league collapsed following U.S. Soccer’s decision to not grant Division 2 status to NASL, granting it instead to USL. The NASL disbanded after being forced to cancel the 2018 season due to a shortage of teams.
Silva’s Miami FC and the New York Cosmos remained active, playing in lower divisions, but Miami FC recently joined the USL while the Cosmos remains in operation in the National Independent Soccer Association.
Promotion and relegation won’t be coming to MLS, but it is still a possibility in USL in the future, with the league now featuring three divisions. While that may be, any hope of a future where promotion and relegation could exist between MLS and the USL ended with the CAS and FIFA decisions rejecting Silva’s lawsuit.
Oh yeah…Siva joining USL shows his true colors. His billion dollar offer, or whatever it was, was nothing but a lie and shameless publicity stunt. His pro/rel paper that he commosioned was so pathertic that even the group he paid to come out with the response he wanted admitted it, and of course his business history (shady and fraudulent at that) speaks volumes, If u truly beleved in a liar and manipulator like him it says a lot about u….and it’s not good. He saw all of his stunts go nowhere so off to the USL. When I truly want to know how dumb somone is I ask if they think Eric Wynalda knows what he talking about, or is mentally and emotionall balanced. If an individual truly nelives he is then I bar them form my life immediately. Can’t waste time on people that dumb….and Silva and Rocco backed him as their puppet. How sad.
LikeLike
The best part of this LOL “case” is that if u actually read FIFA’s rules, there is nothing that says pro/rel is mandatory. Luatics and manipulators took bit passages and emotions of th dumb and just screamed falsehoods across social media….where the dumb reside and gobble it up. Ytue believers I am sure belive and watch shows like Ancient Aliens, Oak Island, belive the world is flat, there is a big foot, the moon landing is fake, etc. Can’t overstate how dumb and easy to manipulate these types are. It’s sad, but reality.
LikeLike
Rejected……like anyone w a brain knew it would. Rocco’s idiocy gets shot down next and it will be the end of some real stupidity, of course sold to true dummies as anti man stuff. Selfish rich guys looking to get in late on the cheap is true hero stuff….ha. There r plenty easily manipulated fools who ate it up.
LikeLike
Ding Dong the witch is dead.
If you love Pro/Rel……There is ZERO reason why USL can’t do Pro/Rel. They don’t need MLS.
.
USL has been around ( had different names ) for as long as MLS. I watched A League all the way through the 90s. They don’t need MLS to validate the league. They can compete with MLS.
.
Remember though as you get all happy when USL does this. Sunderland is now TRYING to sell their team for $50 million. They are reported to have two investors interested at that level. TWO. at $50 million, while the average MLS team is valued at over $300 million and going up 30% per year.
LikeLike