Report: Bayern Munich monitoring USMNT, Ajax defender Dest

Sergino Dest’s breakout season for club and country has one of Europe’s top sides taking notice.

The U.S. Men’s National Team and Ajax right back is reportedly being monitored by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, according to Dutch outlet De Teegraaf. Bayern Munich made a €20 million offer for Dest earlier this season, but Ajax declined the offer.

Dest has taken his first full senior season by storm for Ajax, totaling 26 appearances in all competitions. He’s scored two goals, registered six assists, and made eight appearances including his debut in the UEFA Champions League.

The 19-year-old lifted the Dutch Super Cup back in August over rivals PSV and will also appear in the UEFA Europa League later this month against La Liga side Getafe.

Dest has not only starred for the Eredivisie leaders, but he’s also begin his international career with the USMNT. After appearing in a pair of friendlies in October against Mexico and Uruguay, Dest committed his future with the USMNT over the Netherlands.

He appeared in Gregg Berhalter side’s 4-1 Concacaf Nations League win over Canada back in October in Orlando and should be in the running for more appearances this calendar year. The team returns to action in March in friendlies against Wales and the Netherlands away from home.

Should Dest make a move to Bayern in the future, he would become the first American player to play for the first team since Julian Green in 2016-17.

U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team prospect Chris Richards is currently with Bayern Munich’s U-23 side while Taylor Booth has made 12 appearances with Bayern’s U-19 team. German-American Malik Tillman is also working his way through the youth ranks at Bayern.

Dest’s domestic season with Ajax continues this weekend as Ajax visits FC Utrecht on Sunday. Erik ten Hag’s side are three points clear at the top of the Eredivisie table with 13 matches remaining.