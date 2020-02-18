Reyna records game-winning assist in Champions League debut

Giovanni Reyna made his UEFA Champions League debut on Tuesday and made an immediate impact after coming off the bench.

The 17-year-old American recorded the game winning assist for Borussia Dortmund in a 2-1 first leg win over Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park. It marked a strong debut for Reyna who helped the Bundesliga side take an advantage to the Parc des Princes for the return leg in March,

After picking up possession just over midfield, Reyna raced forward before laying a pass off to Erling Haaland. The Norwegian continued his strong form in front of goal with a rifle past Keylor Navas for his 11th goal since joining the club in January.

As for Reyna it was an immediate impact after stepping onto the pitch just nine minutes prior as a second-half substitute. Reyna completed all six of his passes in the match while also winning two of his four duels. He made one recovery and successfully completed one dribble.

Since making his senior debut for the Black and Yellow back on Jan. 18th, Reyna has totaled seven appearances in all competitions. His first goal came against Werder Bremen in German Cup play and now the youngster has his first assist for the club.

Dortmund’s league schedule resumes on Saturday with a trip to Werder Bremen, remaining four points behind leaders Bayern Munich. Lucien Favre’s side visit PSG for the second leg on March 11th, which will be their first trip to the French Capital since 2010-11′.