Schalke midfielder Taitague extends contract with club

Nick Taitague has signed a contract extension with Bundesliga club Schalke.

Schalke announced the news on Thursday which sees the midfielder’s new contract run until June 2021. There is an also a club option to extend Taitague’s contract until 2023.

“Nick joined the club as a huge talent, but has been unlucky with injuries over the past few years,” Schalke sporting director Jochen Schneider said. “He’s now got another chance to establish himself in professional football. We believe in Nick and are glad to give him this chance.”

The 21-year-old joined Schalke in 2017, originally playing with the club’s Under-19 side. Despite numerous injuries over his time in Germany, Taitague has been rewarded after working his way back to full fitness.