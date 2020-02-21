Schalke midfielder Taitague extends contract with club

Nick Taitague has signed a contract extension with Bundesliga club Schalke.
Schalke announced the news on Thursday which sees the midfielder’s new contract run until June 2021. There is an also a club option to extend Taitague’s contract until 2023.
“Nick joined the club as a huge talent, but has been unlucky with injuries over the past few years,” Schalke sporting director Jochen Schneider said. “He’s now got another chance to establish himself in professional football. We believe in Nick and are glad to give him this chance.”
The 21-year-old joined Schalke in 2017, originally playing with the club’s Under-19 side. Despite numerous injuries over his time in Germany, Taitague has been rewarded after working his way back to full fitness.
He’s made five appearances for Schalke U-23 in 2019, before joining the first team for their winter training camp in Fuento Alamo in January. Taitague has yet to make his senior debut for David Wagner’s side, but is knocking on the door to join fellow American Weston McKennie.
Internationally, Taitague has made 21 combined appearances for the U.S. Youth National Teams. He’s yet to debut for the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team, but remains an option for Jason Kreis’ side in the future.
Schalke’s Under-23 side faces Borussia Monchengladbach this weekend, however Taitague is not expected to be available due to a recent injury.
