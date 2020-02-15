The SBI Show: Episode 287 (with Jack Harrison and Anthony Hudson)

The 2020 MLS season is fast approaching and episode 287 of The SBI Show has you covered on the biggest topics in the league and the rest of American soccer.

Host Ives Galarcep discusses topics ranging from Ron Jans’ alleged use of a racial slur to Nashville SC’s stadium situation and the New York Red Bulls lowering expectations. Rodolfo Pizarro’s arrival in Miami and Walker Zimmerman’s trade to Nashville from LAFC are also dissected.

Leeds United midfielder and Major League Soccer alumnus Jack Harrison joins the show to talk about life at Leeds, playing for Marcelo Bielsa, why he thinks MLS is underrated, and much more.

Galarcep also dives into USMNT topics such as Tyler Adams’ latest injury, Tim Weah’s looming return, and Jurgen Klinsmann’s departure from Hertha Berlin. We also hear a portion of SBI’s recent interview with U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team coach Anthony Hudson, where he discusses what happened during his time at Colorado, why he believes he can do a good job with the U-20s, and more.

Give Episode 287 of The SBI Show a listen here: