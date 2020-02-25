The SBI Show: Episode 289 (Talking MLS in CCL, Jermaine Jones, and more)

Major League Soccer’s 25th season is around the corner, but before diving into the 2020 campaign, the latest episode of The SBI Show looks at MLS in Concacaf Champions League, and much more.

Host Ives Galarcep takes a look at where the five MLS teams stand in CCL action, while also discussing the current state of affairs with the Chicago Fire and FC Cincinnati.

Episode 289 also dives into Jermaine Jones recent critical comments aimed at the U.S. Men’s National Team, and specifically at former coach Bruce Arena.

Ives wraps up the episode talking Americans Abroad, specifically the recent play of John Brooks, Andrija Novakovich, and Erik Palmer-Brown.

Give Episode 289 of The SBI Show a listen here: