This Week's Soccer on TV

After earning a flagship 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday, Tottenham will be looking to carry a bit of its newfound momentum into a fourth-round replay of FA Cup play with Southampton on Tuesday.

In the first match, the sides had to settle for a 1-1 draw after Southampton’s Sofiane Boufal found an 87th-minute equalizer in a match where his team deserved it and probably a little more after outshooting and possessing the then-struggling Spurs side.

The DFK Pokal enters its round of 16 in Germany this week, with Bayern, Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Schalke still in the mix with a handful of lower-division sides.

In Mexico, perennial powerhouses Monterrey and Club América are starting slow in the new Liga MX Clausura season. América is set to do battle with Puebla on Monday, while Monterrey travels to Necaxa, who is currently riding a three-match unbeaten run on Wednesday,

Monday

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs Napoli

Superliga Argentina

5 p.m. –fuboTV– Patronato vs Arsenal

7:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Newell’s Old Boys vs San Lorenzo

Women’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying

5:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Panama vs Haiti

8:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – USA vs Costa Rica

Tuesday

FA Cup

3:05 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oxford United vs Newcastle United

Ligue 1

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Lille vs Rennes

1 p.m. -ffuboTV– Monaco vs Angers SCO

3:05 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Nantes vs PSG

DFB Pokal

12:30 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig

Copa Libertadores

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Universidad Chile vs Internacional

7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Medellín vs Deportivo Táchira

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Macará vs Deportes Tolima

Liga MX

9:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Puebla vs América

Copa Sudamericana

5:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Nacional Potosí vs Melgar

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Coquimbo Unido vs Aragua

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Fluminense vs Unión La Calera

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Vélez Sarsfield vs Aucas

Women’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying

5:15 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Jamaica vs St. Kitts and Navis

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Canada vs Mexico

Taça de Portugal

2:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Benfica vs Famalicão

3:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Academico Viseu vs Porto

Wednesday

FA Cup

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Hellas Verona

Ligue 1

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Reims vs Nice

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Montpellier vs Metz

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Olympique Lyonnais vs Amiens SC

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Brest vs Bordeaux

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Saint-Étienne vs Olympique Marseille

DFB Pokal

12:30 p.m. -ESPN3- Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3 – Bayern München vs Hoffenheim

Copa Libertadores

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Cerro Largo vs Palestino

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Universitario vs Cerro Porteño

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– The Strongest vs Atlético Tucumán

7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Guaraní vs Corinthians

Liga MX

9:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Necaxa vs Monterrey

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Goa vs Hyderabad

Copa Sudamericana

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Mineros de Guayana vs Sportivo Luqueño

5:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Fénix vs El Nacional

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlético Nacional vs Huracán

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Vasco da Gama vs Oriente Petrolero

Thursday

Copa Libertadores

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Barcelona vs Sporting Cristal

Liga MX

10:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlas vs Morelia

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur

Copa Sudamericana

5:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Blooming vs Emelec

7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Millonarios vs Always Ready

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Unión Santa Fe vs Atlético Mineiro