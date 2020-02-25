UCL Rewind: Bayern Munich rolls past Chelsea, Barcelona ties Napoli

In his second trip to London this UEFA Champions League campaign, Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry picked up where he left off back in the group stage.

The former Arsenal man scored a brace separated by three minutes, propelling Bayern to a 3-0 first leg win over Premier League hosts Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Robert Lewandowski added a third late in the match, capping off a dominant second-half performance.

Gnabry linked up with Lewandowski for both of his goals, breaking the deadlock in the 51st minute. After Cesar Azpilicueta slipped, Gnabry tapped into an empty net to put the Bundesliga side ahead.

Bayern doubled its lead in the 54th minute with Gnabry picking up a pass from the Polish striker and beating Willy Caballero for a second time. The veteran goalkeeper almost cut off Gnabry’s angle, but the German snuck his shot under Caballero and in.

Lewandowski capped off the scoring in the 76th minute after a great run and assist from left back Alphonso Davies. Davies beat a trio of Chelsea defenders down the left wing before sending a pass across the box for Lewandowski to tap home.

Lewandowski’s goal but we gotta talk about this assist from @AlphonsoDavies 🌪 pic.twitter.com/EWIyMhIoQT — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 25, 2020

Marcos Alonso was sent off late after VAR upheld a decision following Alonso catching Lewandowski in the face with a flying hand. The left back will miss the return leg in Munich due to the straight red card.

Napoli 1 – Barcelona 1

Barcelona hit back at the San Paulo on Tuesday earning a 1-1 draw first leg draw against Serie A hosts Napoli.

Dries Mertens put the hosts in front in the 30th minute after a superb counter attack from Napoli. Piotr Zielinski robbed Firpo of possession before charging downfield on the counter. He passed to Mertens, who took once touch before sending a shot into the top-right corner.

Barcelona however would hit back in the 57th minute with Antoine Griezmann equalizing for the La Liga side. Nelson Semedo’s low pass allowed the Frenchman to hammer a shot past David Ospina for the final goal of the evening. It was Griezmann’s first away goal in the UCL since Feb. 2017 for Atletico Madrid.

Antoine Griezmann finishes off a slick Barcelona move 👌 pic.twitter.com/G43FQFbOx5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 25, 2020

The action wouldn’t end however as Arturo Vidal was sent off in the 89th minute after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession. The Chilean first was whistled for a challenge on Mario Rui before head butting a Napoli player, forcing him to the locker room.

Vidal will play no part in the second leg at the Camp Nou and neither could defender Gerard Pique after limping off in stoppage time.

These sides will meet once again on March 18th.