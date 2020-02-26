UCL Rewind: Man City fight back to down Real Madrid, Lyon edges Juventus

Manchester City earned the result of their season so far after fighting back to down 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid.

Second-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne propelled Pep Guardiola’s side to a 2-1 Round of 16 first leg win at the Santiago Bernabeu. Sergio Ramos was also sent off for Los Blancos in the defeat, meaning he will miss the return trip to the Etihad in March.

After a scoreless first-half, it was Zinedine Zidane’s side who broke the deadlock. Isco’s composed finish into the bottom-left corner put Los Blancos in front despite Manchester City having the better of the offensive efforts.

However, the Citizens would not drop their heads as Gabriel Jesus headed the Premier League side level. A cross from Kevin De Bruyne allowed Jesus to get enough on a header to beat Thibaut Courtois to the bottom-left corner.

Kevin De Bruyne with the killer assist for 1-1 and ends the Manchester City penalty jinx to put his side ahead 🌟 pic.twitter.com/n5lGIvSVey — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 26, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Things got better for the visitors as Dani Carvajal brought down Raheem Sterling inside of the box, giving Man City a penalty kick. De Bruyne made no mistake, slotting home his 50th career goal for the club and beating his international teammate.

Sergio Ramos was sent off moments later after bringing Jesus down on a break away. It was the center back’s 26th career red card for the club, ending a disappointing result for the La Liga side.

Manchester City face Aston Villa in the EFL Cup Final this weekend while Real Madrid take on rivals Barcelona in league play.

Lyon 1 – Juventus 0

Lyon picked up a major 1-0 home first leg win over nine-time finalists Juventus at the Parc OL on Wednesday.

Lucas Tousart’s goal in the 31st minute was all the Ligue 1 side needed to take an advantage to Turin for the return leg. Houssem Aouar’s dashing run down the left flank was sensational before the wing back cut a pass for Tousart. The Frenchman beat Wojciech Szczesny to the top corner, giving Lyon the only goal of the match.

Lyon take the lead on Juve at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais through Lucas Tousart 😮 pic.twitter.com/zwWyn8HDLl — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 26, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Despite holding a 64%-to-36% edge in possession, Maurizio Sarri’s side could not trouble Anthony Lopes in Lyon’s goal. Lopes did not need to make a single save in the clean sheet victory.

Lyon also struck the post in the match, which easily could’ve given them more breathing room heading to Italy.

Juventus face Inter Milan in a top-two clash in Serie A this weekend while Lyon hosts St. Etienne.