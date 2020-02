UEFA Champions League headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

A tough test lies ahead for Pep Guardiola on Wednesday when his Manchester City side heads to the Bernabéu for a first leg date with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

After learning that the team will be banned from UEFA competitions for the next two seasons, the pressure is on for the 49-yea-old to capture the trophy that’s eluded him in Manchester so far.

As for recent form the team escaped Leicester with a win over the weekend thanks to an 80th minute goal from Gabriel Jesus, making it two wins in a row in Premier League play. As for Madrid, its failed to win in the last two tries of La Liga play after taking a loss to Levante on Saturday.

After taking the spoils against Tottenham on Saturday, Chelsea hosts Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Bayern also earned a victory on Saturday with its 3-2 performance at home against Paderborn to climb back atop the Bundesliga table.

NYCFC represents the only MLS squad coming home with a lead as the second leg of CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 plays out across the week.

Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:

Monday

Premier League

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Liverpool vs West Ham United

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin

Primeira Liga

2:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Gil Vicente vs Benfica

Superliga Argentina

5:40 p.m. –fuboTV – Defensa y Justicia vs Rosario Central

7:50 p.m. –fuboTV – Talleres Córdoba vs Huracán

Primera A

7:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Técnico Universitario vs Aucas

Liga MX Femenil

4:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- América vs Toluca

Super Lig

12 p.m. –fuboTV – Rizespor vs İstanbul Başakşehir

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision, B/R Live – Chelsea vs Bayern München

3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Napoli vs Barcelona

CONCACAF Champions League

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlanta United vs Motagua

10 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Cruz Azul vs Portmore United

Copa Libertadores

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Atlético Tucumán vs Medellín

Copa Argentina

7:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Gimnasia La Plata vs Sportivo Barracas

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Cardiff City vs Nottingham Forest

Indian Super League

9am –ESPN+– NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin

Copa Sudamericana

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV – River Plate vs Atlético Grau

7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS,fuboTV– Sport Huancayo vs Argentinos Juniors

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Goiás vs Sol de América

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – River Plate vs Deportivo Cali

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Real Madrid vs Manchester City

3 p.m. –fuboTV , Galavision, B/R Live – Olympique Lyonnais vs Juventus

CONCACAF Champions League

6 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- New York City vs San Carlos

8 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Tigres UANL vs Alianza

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Montreal Impact vs Deportivo Saprissa

10 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – América vs Comunicaciones

UEFA Europa League

12 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA, B/R Live – Sporting Braga vs Rangers

Copa Libertadores

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Cerro Porteño vs Barcelona

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Internacional vs Deportes Tolima

Copa Argentina

3:35 p.m. –fuboTV – Aldosivi vs Talleres Remedios

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Millwall vs Birmingham City

Copa Sudamericana

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Bahia vs Nacional

5:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Llaneros de Guanare vs Liverpool

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo Pasto vs Huachipato

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Universidad Católica vs Lanús

Recopa Sudamericana

7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle

CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship

6 a.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA – Nicaragua U20 vs Mexico U20

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – İstanbul vs Sporting CP

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, UniMás – Espanyol vs Wolverhampton

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Porto vs Bayer Leverkusen

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Basel vs APOEL

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – LASK Linz vs AZ

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Malmö FF vs Wolfsburg

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Gent vs Roma

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Ajax vs Getafe

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Celtic vs København

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Sevilla vs CFR Cluj

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Manchester United vs Club Brugge

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Inter vs Ludogorets

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Salzburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Benfica vs Shakhtar Donetsk

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Arsenal vs Olympiakos Piraeus

CONCACAF Champions League

10 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV , TUDN USA- Los Angeles FC vs León

10 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Seattle Sounders FC vs Olimpia

Premier League

Postp. -NBC Sports Gold- Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

Copa Libertadores

5:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Guaraní vs Palestino

Australian W-League

3:30am –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets

Copa Sudamericana

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Zamora vs Plaza Colonia

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Audax Italiano vs Real Garcilaso

7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Fortaleza vs Independiente

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Cusco vs Audax Italiano

Ascenso MX

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Dorados vs Mineros de Zacatecas