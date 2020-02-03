SBISoccer.com

USMNT 1, Costa Rica 0: Match Highlights

USMNT 1, Costa Rica 0: Match Highlights

U.S. Men's National Team

USMNT 1, Costa Rica 0: Match Highlights

By 5 hours ago

By: |

, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

1 comment
  • Bill Minarik

    That was a significant win for the US men, in that you could find more big name players for the U. S. that were absent than were playing. With the European Leagues playing, and this a “friendly”, a lot of roster players got the opportunity to show their stuff, and did so admirably.

    Costa Rica is always a tough match, so it is good for the U. S. to post a shut-out win. I see the U. S. qualifying for the next World Cup. But they need to continue to get better if they want to make the knock-out round.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

6hr

After earning a flagship 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday, Tottenham will be looking to carry a bit of its newfound momentum into a fourth-round replay of FA Cup play with Southampton on Tuesday. In (…)

More SBI
Home